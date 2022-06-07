MONTREAL, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is proud to announce a new partnership with Tennis Canada just as we are about to resume almost all of our frequencies across the country. As an official partner with Tennis Canada for the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, in both Montreal and Toronto, VIA Rail will also be the associate sponsor of family weekends in Montreal August 5-7, 2022, and in Toronto August 6-7, 2022.

"Joining with Tennis Canada to spread pride in our Canadian tennis players who are representing us on the world stage is a perfect example of what this summer is about: starting to do what we love again, like travelling and sharing valuable moments with loved ones, " said Michael Acosta, Senior Director, Commercial Affairs. "And with more frequencies resuming in time for summer, there is definitely no better way to get to Toronto and Montreal to support our Canadian tennis players than by train."

"We are very excited to welcome Via Rail as an official partner of the National Bank Open," said Anne Belliveau, Tennis Canada Senior Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer. "Our two events in Montreal and Toronto have always shared a strong connection and the arrival of Via Rail, with its many trains travelling between the two cities, reinforces that bond."

These Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour events in Montreal and Toronto are among the most popular in the word for both spectators and players, and as an official partner, VIA Rail is also thrilled to be providing activities for family days.

VIA Rail's iconic mini trains will be the highlight of family weekends in both Montreal and Toronto, and the timing could not be better as children aged 2-11 travel for $20* in Economy class between May 31 to October 1 *.

Top players at the men's tournament in Montreal August 5-14 include five-time champion Rafael Nadal, and Canadian superstars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov. On the women's side in Toronto August 6-14, three-time champion Serena Williams will face off against the top players including Canadians Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion and Leylah Annie Fernandez who shot to fame in 2021 at the finals of the U.S. open.

About Tennis Canada

Founded in 1890, Tennis Canada is a non-profit, national sport association with a mission to lead the growth of tennis in Canada and a vision to become a world-leading tennis nation. They value teamwork, passion, integrity, innovation, and excellence. Tennis Canada owns and operates the premier National Bank Open presented by Rogers WTA and ATP Tour events, five professional ATP and ITF sanctioned events and financially supports four other professional tournaments in Canada. Tennis Canada operates junior national training centres/programs in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary. Tennis Canada is a proud member of the International Tennis Federation, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and serves to administer, sponsor and select the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and all wheelchair, junior and senior national teams. Tennis Canada invests its surplus into tennis development. For more information on Tennis Canada please visit their website at: www.tenniscanada.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional, and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

