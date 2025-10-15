CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet and TELUS, two of Canada's most trusted and iconic brands, have linked their loyalty programs to deliver industry-leading value and flexibility to their members. Starting today, WestJet Rewards and TELUS Rewards members who link their accounts can earn, transfer and redeem points across the programs, unlocking exclusive travel and connectivity benefits. They will also automatically receive WestJet seat selection vouchers and TELUS Roaming Passes, helping them travel comfortably and stay connected.

WestJet and TELUS unite rewards programs to bring more value to Canadians through linked loyalty platforms (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

The linked loyalty platforms means members who link their accounts can:

earn WestJet points on their TELUS bills;

redeem WestJet points towards their TELUS services and the TELUS Rewards catalogue ; and

; and convert their TELUS Rewards points into WestJet points, unlocking flights, vacation packages and more through the new WestJet Rewards eStore .

As an added bonus, members who link their accounts before November 30, 2025 will receive a free entry into a contest to win an all-inclusive WestJet vacation for two to Mexico.

"Together, WestJet and TELUS are showing what's possible when Canadian companies come together to put members first – prioritizing affordability and enhancing how Canadians earn, redeem and save," said Steve McClelland, WestJet Vice-President, Loyalty & Strategic Partnerships. "Whether booking WestJet flights and vacations, upgrading TELUS services or staying connected on the go, this partnership empowers Canadians to get more from their rewards with everyday value."

Both TELUS and WestJet launched transformed rewards programs in 2025, redefining customer loyalty with enhanced member recognition and value. TELUS unveiled the most comprehensive transformation of TELUS Rewards in the program's history, now engaging customers from coast-to-coast with a revolutionary tier-based system that rewards customers based on the number of products and services they have, unlocking elevated status and exclusive perks at every level. WestJet announced the most significant enhancements to WestJet Rewards in the program's 15-year history, making it easier than ever for members to earn and redeem points and save on flights, vacations or enhanced travel experiences.

"By combining TELUS' leadership in connectivity with WestJet's excellence in travel, we're providing our customers with more value for their loyalty and creating a seamless ecosystem that rewards them in new and meaningful ways," said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President, TELUS Consumer Solutions. "TELUS Rewards members can transform their everyday connectivity into memorable travel experiences, and WestJet Rewards members can redeem their points for TELUS services like innovative streaming bundles, smart home products, internet, mobile phones and more. Together, we're creating an integrated experience that adds value to how our members live, work and explore."

Currently, WestJet Rewards members can enjoy WestJet Wi-Fi, presented by TELUS, delivering high-speed internet on more than 100 of WestJet's narrowbody aircraft, letting guests stream video, work and stay connected. By the end of 2025, WestJet expects the entire narrowbody fleet in scope will be outfitted with this fast and free Wi-Fi.

WestJet Rewards and TELUS Rewards members can link their accounts today at either westjet.com/telusrewards or telus.com/my-rewards . For full contest terms and conditions please click here .

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 157 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

We're always building Canada.

