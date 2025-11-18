Extended sun service and additional domestic route cements airline's commitment to expanding Winnipeg's connectivity

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced new service between Winnipeg and Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) as part of its summer 2026 schedule. In addition to new transatlantic connectivity, WestJet will also be extending service between Winnipeg and Cancun and adding new seasonal service between Winnipeg and London, Ontario.

WestJet announces the return of non-stop transatlantic air access for Winnipeg with new service to Iceland beginning this summer (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"As part of our summer 2026 schedule, WestJet is bringing back non-stop transatlantic connectivity from Winnipeg with the addition of service to Iceland, reaffirming our commitment to offer convenient and reliable global connectivity for Manitobans," said April Crane, WestJet Vice-President, Communications and Engagement. "Just as Winnipeg plays a vital role in WestJet's history, this route also holds a special meaning for Manitoba's Icelandic community, while expanding the province's international reach."

New WestJet service invites Manitobans to reconnect with Icelandic heritage

The return of non-stop transatlantic service reaffirms WestJet's commitment to strengthening Winnipeg's global connectivity by creating a new seasonal connection to the Nordic region. Manitoba is home to the world's largest Icelandic population outside of Iceland, with roots tracing back more than a century to the founding of New Iceland in Gimli. The addition of this new service presents unique opportunities for Manitoba's Icelandic community and Icelanders alike to reconnect with loved ones.

New service between Winnipeg and Reykjavik (Keflavík) will be operated onboard WestJet's rapidly growing 737 MAX fleet, equipped with modern, convenient amenities and services, including free WestJet Wi-Fi, presented by TELUS.

Route Frequency Starting date Winnipeg-Reykjavik (Keflavík) 1x weekly June 27, 2026 Reykjavik (Keflavík)-Winnipeg 1x weekly June 28, 2026



Enhancing Winnipeg's year-round sun connectivity with extended service to Cancun

WestJet's summer 2026 schedule announcement for Winnipeg also includes extended service to Cancun, which will operate once weekly. The extension will unlock added convenience for all-inclusive vacation packages offered by Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations.

Route Summer weekly frequency Starting date Winnipeg–Cancun 1x weekly Year-round Cancun-Winnipeg 1x weekly Year-round



Introducing new service to London, Ontario

In service of business and leisure guests in both communities, WestJet has invested in domestic east-west connections with the addition of new seasonal service between Winnipeg and London, Ontario this summer. The new service will create economic development opportunities for local businesses and connect guests from both communities with the people and places they love most.

Route Frequency Starting date Winnipeg–London, ON 3x weekly May 17, 2026 London, ON-Winnipeg 3x weekly May 17, 2026



Additional Quotes

"We're excited to continue working with WestJet to connect our community with the places that matter most. Manitoba is home to the largest Icelandic population outside of Iceland and this route will strengthen the deep ties between our regions." - Nick Hays, President & CEO, Winnipeg Airports Authority

"It is truly exciting to see WestJet strengthen its presence in Iceland by launching direct service between Keflavík and two new destinations, Edmonton and Winnipeg. This move reflects the airline's strong confidence in the Iceland market and further enhances the connectivity between North America and Iceland. We look forward to welcoming WestJet's travellers and believe these new routes will be an appealing option for Icelanders heading across the Atlantic." - Guðmundur Daði Rúnarsson, Chief Commercial and Airport Development Officer at KEF

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Email WestJet media relations at [email protected]