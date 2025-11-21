New 10-year partnership will create pathways to post-secondary education for hundreds of youth from foster care across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation ® and Belonging Network have launched a transformative $1 million partnership to create the TELUS Orca Student Bursary, powered by Belonging Network. An extension of the TELUS Student Bursary program , this 10-year commitment will provide more than 200 bursaries to youth from foster or government care across Canada, helping them overcome barriers and achieve their post-secondary education dreams. Youth from care are half as likely to pursue post-secondary education compared to their peers, and this partnership provides access to post-secondary bursaries alongside wraparound services from both organizations, emphasizing a holistic approach to supporting this uniquely vulnerable student group.

"We believe in a world where all youth have fair and equal access to the resources they need to thrive and succeed. This is why it is an honour to join forces with the Belonging Network to help address the significant barriers to education for youth in and from care," said Juggy Sihota, Senior Vice-President and Chair of the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. "Together, we are committing to provide not only financial support for their academic journey but also a vital suite of wrap-around services including essential connectivity through the TELUS Internet for GoodTM and TELUS Mobility for GoodTM programs, access to mental health support via TELUS Health Student Support , and opportunities for networking and work experiences, ensuring these incredible youth have the support they need to thrive."

The Belonging Network provides support and resources for these youth and their families, including AgedOut.com , a resource site designed and informed by youth that provides guidance regarding housing, legal, government and local community services. The organization also launched the original BC Orca Bursary back in 2022.



"We're excited to join hands and amplify our support for youth in and from care," said Anne Tower, Executive Director of the Belonging Network. "We're working for a world where every young person has the love, stability, and support they need to achieve their dreams. The Belonging Network is uniquely positioned to reach youth in and from care, and this partnership will let us help even more ambitious, deserving youth pursue their dreams."

"What started as a grassroots effort awarding a few bursaries per year is now a robust driver of change and advancement for this group of youth," said Tracey McVicar, Partner at CAI Capital and Champion of the BC Orca Bursary Program. "Youth from care have incredible potential, but too often face systemic barriers that prevent them from accessing post-secondary education. We look forward to helping more youth from across Canada with the TELUS Orca Student Bursary powered by Belonging Network."

Since the launch of the TELUS Student Bursary in 2023, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has provided bursaries to more than 1,600 students across nine provinces and 93 schools, with more than 50 percent awarded to first-generation post-secondary students. For more information about the TELUS Student Bursary and how to apply, visit friendlyfuture.com/bursary . Applications will open spring 2026.

About Belonging Network

The Belonging Network believes that everyone needs to belong and works for a world where every child and youth has the love, stability, and support they need to reach their fullest potential. Their work focuses on three key priorities: finding families for BC's waiting children and youth, supporting families created through adoption and/or permanency at every stage of their journeys, and supporting youth in and from care as they grow up and enter adulthood.

The Belonging Network has decades of experience supporting youth in and from care, and centres the experiences and voices of youth in its work with them. Its youth support includes AgedOut.com (a website packed with information and support for BC Youth transitioning out of government care), life skills programming in partnership with community organizations across BC, bursaries, and more.

About TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is a Canadian registered charity that believes all youth, regardless of circumstance, deserve an equal opportunity to reach their full potential. By funding more than 500 youth-serving charities and awarding over 500 bursaries each year, the Foundation is helping millions of youth across Canada build skills, confidence and feel a sense of belonging. In 2024 alone, we provided more than $11 million in grant funding and TELUS Student Bursaries supporting 550+ health and education programs and 500+ bursaries for young changemakers experiencing financial need.

