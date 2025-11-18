In the news release, TELUS Sovereign AI Factory named Canada's fastest and most powerful supercomputer, issued 17-Nov-2025 by TELUS Communications Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the fourth paragraph, the word teraFLOPS has been updated to read petaFLOPS. The complete, corrected release follows:

TELUS Sovereign AI Factory named Canada's fastest and most powerful supercomputer

TELUS takes top honours with global TOP500 recognition, proving that Canadian-owned infrastructure is among the world's best

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS today announced that the TELUS Sovereign AI Factory in Rimouski, Quebec has been named Canada's fastest and most powerful supercomputer by the prestigious TOP500 list, which ranks the world's 500 most powerful computing systems, making TELUS the only telecom provider in Canada to receive this distinction. This recognition marks a groundbreaking achievement for Canadian technology innovation – proving that Canadian-owned and operated infrastructure can deliver world-class computational power while keeping data, innovation and economic benefits firmly within Canadian borders.

TELUS unveils new brand tagline, ‘We’re always building Canada’ — underscoring the company’s deep Canadian roots and commitment to nation-building through infrastructure and technology investments. (CNW Group/TELUS Communications Inc.)

"This international recognition of TELUS' Sovereign AI Factory as the fastest and most powerful supercomputer in Canada and 78th in the world represents a defining moment for TELUS and for our country's position in the rapidly advancing global technology landscape," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "This acknowledgment further reinforces that Canada's advanced sovereign infrastructure can compete with – and indeed surpass – the most formidable supercomputers on the planet. Building on the robust data strategy TELUS initiated more than 25 years ago, our significant investments in high-performance computing have positioned TELUS to provide the secure, sovereign foundation our country needs to create made-in-Canada solutions, accelerate growth and advance our competitiveness in the global digital economy for generations to come. Importantly, TELUS is the only provider in Canada with the capability to provide Canadian-controlled, end-to-end digital solutions, combined with our team's unparalleled expertise in AI-powered client experience solutions. TELUS' inclusion on the TOP500 list clearly illustrates our deeply rooted passion for leveraging the potent power of technology innovation to improve outcomes for the millions of customers we serve globally."

The TOP500 list is the global standard for high-performance computing and evaluates a supercomputer's ability to solve complex sets of mathematical equations. It employs the High-Performance LINPACK (HPL) to measure how many calculations a system can complete per second, with results expressed in floating-point operations per second (FLOPS).

The TELUS Sovereign AI Factory, designed and implemented in partnership with HPE and powered by NVIDIA H200 GPUs and NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand, achieved a performance score of 22.74 petaFLOPS, ranking 78th overall by demonstrating exceptional capability in solving complex mathematical equations and performing floating-point operations, calculations involving very large or very small numbers common in scientific and engineering applications, at extraordinary speeds. Representing 22.74 quadrillion calculations per second, the immense processing power delivered by its Sovereign AI Factory positions TELUS at the forefront of organizations capable of handling the most demanding computational tasks in scientific research, artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics.

"TELUS' industry-leading sovereign AI system was designed by HPE to apply our supercomputing expertise to advance public and private sector innovation," said Trish Damkroger, senior vice president and general manager, HPC & AI Infrastructure Solutions at HPE. "Powered by HPE ProLiant Compute XD, the TELUS Sovereign AI Factory is playing a critical role in helping Canadian organizations solve engineering problems and drive scientific breakthroughs that are changing people's lives for the better."

The supercomputing infrastructure will enable Canada to accelerate breakthroughs across multiple domains, such as:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning: Training, fine-tuning and inferencing advanced AI models for enhanced customer experiences and business solutions

Healthcare innovation: Supporting complex medical research, drug discovery and genomic analysis

Climate modeling: Contributing to environmental sustainability through sophisticated climate prediction and analysis

Network optimization: Enhancing telecommunications infrastructure and service delivery through advanced computational modeling

Since 1993, the TOP500 project has provided a reliable basis for tracking and detecting trends in high performance computing. Twice a year, it publishes a list of the world's 500 most powerful computer systems, providing the most accurate and historically consistent ranking of general-purpose HPC systems used for high-end applications.

This achievement underscores TELUS' dedication to advancing Canadian technology leadership and creating opportunities for researchers, businesses, and institutions to access world-class computational resources, fostering collaboration and innovation across the country.

