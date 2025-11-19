TELUS on track to meet or exceed its 17 reconciliation commitments

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS today released its seventh annual Indigenous Reconciliation and Connectivity Report, highlighting the profound social, economic and cultural outcomes enabled through the company's sustained commitment to reconciliation and the deep relationships it is building with Indigenous leaders and communities across Canada. The 2025 edition is beautifully presented in a digital-first format this year, with commissioned artwork by Tracey Metallic of the Listuguj Mi'gmaq First Nation in Quebec, and includes a full progress report detailing how TELUS is on track to meet or exceed its 17 reconciliation commitments. As Canada marks the 10-year anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Final Report and the 94 Calls to Action, TELUS welcomes the opportunity to reflect upon the truths we have learned and the actions we have taken over the past decade to collaborate with Indigenous-led partners and Indigenous Peoples in the communities we serve.

"At TELUS, our commitment to reconciliation is long-standing and continuously evolving. Each year, as we release our Indigenous Reconciliation and Connectivity Report, we're reminded that this journey is one of continuous learning, deep listening and meaningful action," said Shazia Zeb Sobani, Vice-president, Fibre Networks and Executive Sponsor of Eagles, TELUS' Indigenous employee resource group. "True reconciliation means building relationships rooted in respect and reciprocity, and inviting Indigenous communities to lead the way in defining what connectivity and progress mean for them. As Co-chair of the TELUS Indigenous Advisory Council, I've seen how the outcomes speak for themselves--from expanding our broadband networks to 50 Indigenous lands this year, to creating opportunities that transform lives through access to telehealth, education and economic development. This work is fundamental to who we are, and we remain committed to walking this path together with Indigenous Peoples."

The report contains 26 inspiring stories that demonstrate meaningful progress on the path to reconciliation, such as our work alongside the Piikani Nation in Alberta to restore one of the largest riparian cottonwood forests in North America and preserve its land for future generations.

"TELUS is mindful of who we are as Piikani Peoples and how we practice our traditions, how we see the land from our perspective," said Noreen Pain Eagle, Lands Manager with Piikani Nation. "When members of TELUS are on-site for the reforestation work, they are here as visitors and come with questions, seeking our guidance as we build this project together. The way TELUS honours the knowledge that exists within our community is key for a partnership with us."

Key highlights include:

Becoming the first telecommunications company in Canada to achieve PAIR Silver certification from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business Connecting 50 Indigenous lands with advanced broadband connectivity in 2025 and creating customized solutions that work best for those communities' needs, such as the universal service program, which allows Indigenous governments to subsidize services for their members to reduce barriers

in 2025 and creating customized solutions that work best for those communities' needs, such as the universal service program, which allows Indigenous governments to subsidize services for their members to reduce barriers Advocating for economic reconciliation by enhancing participation of Indigenous businesses within our projects and operations

by enhancing participation of Indigenous businesses within our projects and operations Attracting, developing and retaining Indigenous team members through a strategic employment strategy that creates rewarding paths for career progression

through a strategic employment strategy that creates rewarding paths for career progression Restoring Indigenous lands by planting 500 hectares, in partnership with Piikani First Nation and Blood Tribe in Alberta and Sapotaweyak Cree Nation in Manitoba and TELUS Environmental Solutions

by planting 500 hectares, in partnership with Piikani First Nation and Blood Tribe in Alberta and Sapotaweyak Cree Nation in Manitoba and TELUS Environmental Solutions Investing in Indigenous entrepreneurs through the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good , which backs companies driving innovative solutions in health, education, agriculture and the environment

through the , which backs companies driving innovative solutions in health, education, agriculture and the environment Supporting 87 Indigenous youth programs nationwide through $1.3 million in TELUS Canadian Community Board grants

through $1.3 million in TELUS Canadian Community Board grants Bringing free soccer programming in partnership with Vancouver Whitecaps FC to 15 Indigenous communities across B.C., including Williams Lake First Nation, We Wai Kai First Nation and Tsartlip First Nation to share the love of the game with over 1,800 Indigenous youth

to 15 Indigenous communities across B.C., including Williams Lake First Nation, We Wai Kai First Nation and Tsartlip First Nation to share the love of the game with over 1,800 Indigenous youth Inspiring more than 21,500 personal reconciliation journeys through our customized Truth and Reconciliation e-learning program, created in partnership with Chastity Davis-Alphonse

through our customized Truth and Reconciliation e-learning program, created in partnership with Chastity Davis-Alphonse Deepening respect for Indigenous lands and history through our first placekeeping project at the TELUS Park Royal store on the Xwmelch'stn (Capilano Indian Reserve No. 5) lands of Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation)

through our first placekeeping project at the TELUS Park Royal store on the Xwmelch'stn (Capilano Indian Reserve No. 5) lands of Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Safeguarding Indigenous data and artistic integrity by expanding our industry-first commitment to responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ethical data management

by expanding our to responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ethical data management Elevating hundreds of Indigenous voices and artists by dedicating 22% of TELUS Local Content's production budget to Indigenous creators

In 2021, TELUS became the first technology company in Canada to launch a public Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan, built on four pillars: Connectivity; Enabling social outcomes; Cultural responsiveness and relationships; and Economic reconciliation.

To learn more about TELUS' commitment to reconciliation and to explore the full 2025 Indigenous Reconciliation and Connectivity Report, visit telus.com/reconciliation .

