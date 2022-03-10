Government of Canada grants $1.75M to expand Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations facilities

WENDAKE, QC, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC)

The tourism sector, including in Wendake and the Capitale-Nationale region, is a major economic engine for our regions, supporting more than one in ten jobs across the country. Among other things, it helps ensure sustainable growth, diversify local economies, and create good jobs for middle-class families in Quebec's urban centres and regions.

That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, has announced on her own behalf and on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, a total of $1.75 million in contributions for the Maison des Premières Nations, the business behind Wendake's Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations.

The $750,000 repayable contribution from CED and the $1M non-repayable contribution from ISC will enable the Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations to expand its facilities. The work will involve redeveloping accommodation, reception, and welcome areas.

The Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations is located in the heart of Wendake, a Huron-Wendat Nation site considered to be one of the oldest Indigenous territories in North America. The hotel complex welcomes thousands of international visitors each year as they immerse themselves in rich First Nations cultural history, including with its Huron-Wendat Museum and Ekionkiestha' Traditional Longhouse. With a total cost of $6.5M, this project aims to enhance the Wendake Indigenous community's tourism offering and strengthen its ability to attract and retain tourists from abroad.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. The stakeholders in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The support announced today for the Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations is excellent news for the Huron‑Wendat community. This concrete assistance will help it realize its renewed ambition to offer a one‑of-a-kind experience to visitors from home and abroad who are interested in learning more about the rich history of Indigenous peoples. I can only congratulate Grand Chief Rémy Vincent and the team at the Maison des Premières Nations on offering a flagship product that is the pride of the region."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Wendake is a community renowned for its nature and as a tourism hub. The expansion of the Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations is an example of some of the great economic development work underway, and our government is pleased to support this project that will contribute to the cultural wealth of la Nation huronne-wendat."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"These contributions are not only enabling our tourism industry to grow, but also attest to the importance of this industry for the region. For dozens of years now, Wendake has been a forerunner of Indigenous tourism in Quebec, and our reputation is shining a light on our culture, our traditions, and our history internationally. We are proud to see our Hôtel-Musée being developed to better meet the growing demand."

Grand Chief Rémy Vincent, Conseil de la Nation huronne-wendat

"This financial support is major for us to be able to continue to grow and offer a globally unique Indigenous experience. The expansion of our facilities, 24 rooms and suites, the addition of a window over three floors facing the Akiawenrahk river, a magnificent lounge bar, private rooms for business meetings and the expansion of the La Traite restaurant will create over 15 jobs."

Colombe Bourque, Executive Director, Industrie touristique de Wendake

Quick facts

CED's funds have been granted under its Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

SMEs account for 99.7% of Quebec's businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The funds allocated by ISC come from the Community Opportunity Readiness Program. This program provides project-based funding for First Nation and Inuit communities for a range of activities to support the communities' pursuit of economic opportunities.

