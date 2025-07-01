Ottawa, On, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ - "One hundred and fifty-eight years ago, a few provinces bet on the idea that they'd be stronger together than they ever could be apart. They were right, and so they became a new federation that's now grown into our strong, bilingual, multicultural, and ambitious country.

"Our story didn't begin at Confederation. For thousands of years, Indigenous Peoples have called this land home, and our country's next chapter will be written together in true partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis.

"Our shared history has been marked by inflection points. Moments where Canada has had to step up – on the battlefield of Vimy, on the beaches of Normandy, in the homes of Gander after 9/11.

"Now, we face another such moment. The world is changing. Old friendships are fraying, our economy is being buffeted by a trade crisis, and our values are being tested by attacks on democracy and freedoms.

"In a more divided and dangerous world, Canadians are uniting. Together, we will build one Canadian economy – connected by major projects, powered by Canadian energy, transformed by Canadian technology, and crafted by Canadian workers. Together, we're breaking down barriers across the country so you can buy Canadian everywhere and work anywhere. Together, we'll rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in our Armed Forces – because Canadian leadership is defined not only by the strength of our values, but also by the value of our strength.

"This is the greatest nation on earth. Our destiny is to make it greater still – not by what we say, but by what we do. Happy Canada Day."

