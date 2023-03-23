MONTRÉAL, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) met on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, and engaged in a constructive dialogue following the regrettable and saddening incident involving a man who was praying in VIA Rail's Ottawa Station.

The conversation focused on common objectives, namely, to ensure that VIA Rail provides an inclusive environment where passengers and employees feel safe practising freedom of religion, including the ability to worship.

As part of the discussion, VIA Rail committed to sharing with the NCCM the Corporation's Diversity and Inclusion policies and training program, and to working with the NCCM on any improvements that could be brought to help prevent these incidents in the future.

VIA Rail representatives reiterated the Corporation's apologies for the event to the entire Muslim community. They reaffirmed that VIA Rail strongly condemns Islamophobia as well as any form of discriminatory behaviour.

NCCM has also been in contact with the individual involved in the incident and is committed to working with all partners to ensure that together we build a Canada free from Islamophobia.

VIA Rail is grateful to be able to count on the guidance and support of the National Council of Canadian Muslims to improve its passenger and employee experience and is looking forward to cultivating a fruitful collaboration with them.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded ten Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

About the National Council of Canadian Muslims

The NCCM is an independent, non-partisan and non-profit organization that is a leading voice for civic engagement and the promotion of human rights.

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

