THE HAGUE, the Netherlands, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, was received by Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands for an audience ahead of his participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The Prime Minister thanked Their Majesties for the hospitality. The Prime Minister and Their Majesties reflected on the enduring friendship between Canada and the Netherlands – rooted in shared history, including during the Second World War, and deepened through decades of partnership.

Prime Minister Carney and Their Majesties discussed deepening co-operation, free trade, and innovation between the two nations.

