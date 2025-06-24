THE HAGUE, the Netherlands, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The prime ministers discussed deepening economic and security ties between their two countries. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening NATO and maritime defence across the North Atlantic and Arctic regions. They also discussed bolstering co-operation on defence procurement.

The leaders reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine and agreed on the imperative of achieving a just and lasting peace.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Kristersson agreed to remain in close contact.

