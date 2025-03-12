MONTRÉAL, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) welcomes the Government of Canada's announcement that Jonathan Goldbloom has been appointed as Chairperson of the Board, effective April 12, 2025. Goldbloom will succeed Françoise Bertrand, whose leadership has guided VIA Rail since 2017.

Since joining VIA Rail's Board in 2017, Goldbloom has played a key role in setting the Corporation's strategic direction, particularly in advancing the HFR Project (now known as Alto), ensuring strong oversight and alignment in securing dedicated passenger rail tracks in the corridor. His leadership has also strengthened VIA Rail's stakeholder relations and collaboration with government partners, positioning the organization for long-term success.

"We are pleased to welcome Jonathan Goldbloom as Chairperson of the Board," said Mario Peloquin, President and CEO of VIA Rail. "His deep understanding of VIA Rail's mission, combined with his leadership in key strategic initiatives, makes him well-positioned to help us continue transforming Canada's passenger rail service."

VIA Rail also takes this opportunity to express its gratitude to Françoise Bertrand for her leadership over the past eight years. Under her stewardship, the organization has made significant progress in modernizing its services and operations.

Notably, Bertrand was instrumental in leading major transformation projects, including:

The renewal of the Corridor fleet and the launch of the pan-Canadian fleet renewal process

The introduction of VIA Rail's modern reservation system

The refurbishment of the Long Distance, Regional, and Remote fleet

She also played a critical role in advocating for dedicated passenger rail tracks connecting Québec City, Montréal, Ottawa, and Toronto a game-changing initiative that will enhance passenger rail service and support Canada's sustainable transportation future.

"Françoise Bertrand's leadership has left a lasting impact on VIA Rail, and we are grateful for her dedication to improving passenger rail in Canada," Péloquin added. "Her contributions have set the stage for continued progress, and we look forward to building on this strong foundation under Jonathan's leadership."

As VIA Rail moves forward, it remains committed to delivering exceptional passenger experiences and advancing the future of rail travel in Canada.

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2023 and has been awarded eight Safety Awards and two Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada in the past 10 years. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en .

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook: viarailcanada

Instagram: @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

Information: [email protected]