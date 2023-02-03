MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Employers 2023. This recognition highlights the positive work environment, potential for growth and work-life balance offered to VIA Rail's employees.

Forbes analyzed and surveyed 2,900 different organizations. VIA Rail is the top employer in Canada in the business of transporting people. "We are proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in Canada. VIA Rail's community is made of talented and resourceful people whose expertise ensures that we stay true to our mission of putting passengers first and our vision of being a smarter way to move people. Forbes's recognition highlights our relentless focus on continually improving our employee experience," said Martin R Landry, President and CEO of VIA Rail.

"VIA Rail has an environment where caring, employment equity, diversity and inclusion are essential to our values of creating positive experiences for both our customers and our colleagues," added France Toulouse, Senior Director Employee Experience at VIA Rail.

Survey Methodology

The Forbes Canada's Top Employers 2023 list, compiled in partnership with market research company Statista, was created through a survey of more than 12,000 Canadians who work at companies and institutions with at least 500 employees.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

Information: Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook: viarailcanada

Instagram: @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Jamie Orchard, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393-8787, [email protected]