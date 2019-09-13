Updated Food Recall Warning - Various brands of pâtés, mousses, terrines and rillettes recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1568345193713/1568345200763

OTTAWA, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 30, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Les Spécialités Prodal (1975) Ltée is recalling various brands of pâtés, mousses, terrines and rillettes from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec. This product has been sold clerk-served from retail counters up to and including September 12, 2019, with or without a label. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

The Deli-Shop

Country-style Pâté – Cognac

150 g

0 59749 95188 3

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

The Deli-Shop

Country-style Pâté – Pepper

150 g

0 59749 95189 0

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

The Deli-Shop

Country-style Pâté – Old Fashioned

150 g

0 59749 95187 6

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

The Deli-Shop

Liver Pâté – Fine Herbs

150 g

0 59749 95191 3

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

The Deli-Shop

Liver Pâté – Garlic

150 g

0 59749 95190 6

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

The Deli-Shop

Liver Pâté – Old Fashioned

150 g

0 59749 95192 0

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Paysan

Country-style Pâté

2x100g

0 68104 02286 1

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Paysan

Country-style Pâté with black pepper

2x100g

0 68104 02287 8

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Paysan

Liver Pâté

2x100g

0 68104 02288 5

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Paysan

Liver Pâté with garlic

2x100g

0 68104 02289 2

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Première moisson

Poultry rillettes

125 g

0 29145 13471 5

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Première moisson

Liver pâté

125 g

0 29145 50006 0

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Première moisson

Country-style pâté

125 g

0 29145 50506 5

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Première moisson

Black peppercorn country-style pâté

125 g

0 29145 50516 4

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Première moisson

Country-style pâté with cognac

125 g

0 29145 50526 3

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Première moisson

Duck and pork à l'orange terrine

125 g

0 29145 51006 9

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Première moisson

Rabbit and pork terrine with white wine

125 g

0 29145 51126 4

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Première moisson

Poultry liver mousse with port

125 g

0 29145 52506 3

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Première moisson

Rillettes du Mans

125 g

0 29145 52006 8

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12

Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee

Country style pate with cognac 

Variable

Variable

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC18

Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee

Country style pate 

Variable

Variable

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC18

Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee

Country style pate with pepper 

Variable

Variable

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC18

Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee

Liver pate

Variable

Variable

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC18

Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee

Liver pate with garlic

Variable

Variable

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC18

Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee

Liver pate with fine herbs

Variable

Variable

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC18

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

