Statement on the conclusion of the food safety investigation related to the recall of various Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the following statement related to the recent recall of Silk and Great Value plant-based refrigerated beverages due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination:

"The CFIA is deeply saddened by the recent listeriosis outbreak associated with certain Silk and Great Value plant-based beverages. It extends heartfelt sympathies to the families of the three Canadians who tragically lost their lives and all those who have been affected by the outbreak.

With the conclusion of CFIA's food safety investigation related to contaminated products from Danone Canada's third-party manufacturing plant Joriki Inc. in Pickering, we are sharing the details of the findings.

Initiation of CFIA investigation

On June 20, 2024, our investigation began when Public Health Ontario informed us of an outbreak of listeriosis illness and an initial detection of Listeria monocytogenes, in a sample of Silk unsweetened coconut milk. Over the following days, CFIA worked closely with public health partners to confirm the link between the product and the illnesses and deaths.

As soon as the link was confirmed, on July 8, 2024, a recall warning was issued for several Silk and Great Value plant-based refrigerated beverages due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, and the affected manufacturing lines were immediately shut down.

As part of the recall being issued, the CFIA visited the Joriki plant in Pickering on 6 occasions, while verifying the affected products were removed from the market. The CFIA continues to monitor the recall's effectiveness.

Investigation outcomes and results

Since then, Danone Canada and Joriki Inc. and the CFIA conducted product and environmental tests. The presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the facility was confirmed on July 9, 2024.

The investigation was not able to confirm the primary source of the contamination within the establishment, which is not uncommon with investigations regarding pasteurized products like plant-based beverages – listeria cannot survive pasteurization – however, cross-contamination could have occurred after processing.

Joriki is required to follow federal laws to ensure the safety of the products they sell. Health Canada's Policy on Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat foods also outlines how plants like Joriki should have strict controls in place to prevent listeria contamination.

During the course of its investigation, the CFIA discovered that the facility did not properly implement environmental swabbing and finished product testing in adherence to Health Canada's Policy on Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat foods, which is why the CFIA is closely following up to ensure corrective actions are completed and necessary safety measures are in place.

Based on CFIA's 2021 risk assessment which considered things like scientific data, type of food, and manufacturing processes, the Joriki establishment was not considered high-risk before the Listeria monocytogenes contamination. As such, the CFIA did not conduct a licence inspection prior to its investigation, however, it had visited the plant in response to consumer complaints.

The consumer complaints received in 2018, 2019 and in 2023-2024 were related to the possible presence of allergens, off-taste, and mould. There is no causal link between mould and listeria.

In all of these consumer complaints cases, the CFIA followed up with the consumer, the retailer, the distributor, and the manufacturer, and where required, Joriki was provided with corrective actions to be undertaken. All necessary action was taken by the establishment to resolve the complaints.

The CFIA's enforcement tools and next steps

As a result of the food safety investigation, production at Joriki Inc. in Pickering has been fully halted, and significant cleanup and renovations are underway. Manufacturing will not resume until all necessary safety measures are in place, and until we are confident that the risk of contamination has been eliminated.

CFIA inspectors are closely monitoring the situation, continuing to conduct regular visits to ensure that corrective actions are completed before production can restart.

When businesses fail to comply with their obligations under the Safe Food for Canadians Act and the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations with respect to ensuring the safety of food, the CFIA has several enforcement tools at its disposal such as monetary penalties and suspending or cancellation of licences.

The CFIA will continue to monitor the Pickering facility's progress and will update the public on any further actions taken through our website .

More to learn

In 2022, the CFIA had completed a three-year survey of plant-based milk alternatives and found them to be generally safe, with no Listeria monocytogenes found in the samples taken.

While Listeria monocytogenes has typically been linked to products like ready-to-eat meats and unpasteurized dairy products, this is the first time plant-based beverages have been linked to illness in Canada.

This outbreak shows that new risks can and do emerge as scientific evidence evolves, and the CFIA takes them seriously.

The CFIA's Inspector General has already begun an initial review of the circumstances surrounding this recall, and to identify risks that could lead to similar incidents. Additionally, the Inspector General will be inspecting manufactured food establishments including those producing plant-based products, verifying that establishments are inspected appropriately under the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations, and analyzing consumer complaint trends to enhance risk modeling and inspection frequency.

The findings from this review and investigation, coupled with advancements in science, will inform our updates to the risk models, enhancing our ability to safeguard the health of Canadians. While it is the responsibility of food producers to ensure the food they produce is safe, the CFIA will continue to work to protect Canadians."

