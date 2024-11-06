OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product:

Temple Street Crispy Rice ("Corn flavor")

Issue

Food - Allergen – Milk

Distribution

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Quebec

Hestars brand Temple Street Crispy Rice ("Corn flavor") recalled due to undeclared milk

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

