Nov 06, 2024, 21:43 ET
Product:
Temple Street Crispy Rice ("Corn flavor")
Issue
Food - Allergen – Milk
Distribution
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Quebec
Hestars brand Temple Street Crispy Rice ("Corn flavor") recalled due to undeclared milk
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
