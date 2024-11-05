Share your thoughts - proposed National Potato Wart Response Plan

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has launched a final public consultation on a proposed National Potato Wart Response Plan (Response Plan). This Response Plan includes new measures to improve the Agency's processes to help contain, control, and prevent the spread of potato wart. This will replace the current Potato Wart Domestic Long Term Management Plan .

This consultation is a key step in the ongoing review of the CFIA's approach for potato wart. This review and the work to develop the Response Plan has been based on current science, international standards, and stakeholder feedback. The Response Plan will be reviewed and updated to evolve with the latest science as well as on the ground realities for the potato sector.

The Canadian Potato Council, the Prince Edward Island (PEI) Potato Board, the Province of PEI, and other industry stakeholders have been involved throughout the development of the new Response Plan. Recommendations from the International Advisory Panel on Potato Wart in PEI and input received during previous consultations have also been important in the development of the Response Plan.

As with the current plan, the National Potato Wart Response Plan will be one of several complementary processes used by the CFIA to help manage potato wart and prevent its spread. For example, the National Potato Wart Survey helps monitor potato fields across Canada for the presence of potato wart and provides valuable data to verify and improve the effectiveness of control measures in place. As well, phytosanitary export certification procedures include crop inspection, postharvest testing, potato tuber inspections for each shipment followed by the issuing of certification documents to ensure eligibility for export.

All feedback received during this consultation will be considered as the Response Plan is finalized. A transition process for restricted potato fields in PEI is being developed to assist growers with the shift from the current Potato Wart Domestic Long Term Management Plan to the new Response Plan. The final plan will apply to new detections of potato wart anywhere in Canada, other than Newfoundland and Labrador.

The CFIA welcomes input and questions on the proposed National Potato Wart Response Plan until the close of the consultation period on January 6, 2025.

Quick facts

Potato wart poses no threat to human health or food safety. It is an extremely persistent soil-borne fungus that may reduce yield and potato tuber quality on farms. It can spread through the movement of soil, farm equipment, and potatoes from fields that have potato wart.

Potato wart is regulated under the Plant Protection Act and Regulations. In Canada , potato wart is only known to occur in Newfoundland and Labrador , and PEI. There are regulatory control measures in place in both provinces to help contain, control, and prevent the spread of this pest.

and Regulations. In , potato wart is only known to occur in and , and PEI. There are regulatory control measures in place in both provinces to help contain, control, and prevent the spread of this pest. Potato wart was first reported in a commercial potato field in PEI in 2000. In total, it has been found in 37 fields across all three counties of PEI. There are approximately 10,000 potato fields in PEI.

Potato wart has been known to be present in Newfoundland , largely in backyard gardens, since 1909. As a result, the movement of potatoes, including seed potatoes, outside of the province has been restricted since 1912.



