Government of Canada financial assistance will enable organization to support the creation and start-up of businesses among Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean student clientele, as well as innovation and technology transfer among regional businesses.

CHICOUTIMI, QC, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Université du Québec à Chicoutimi's Centre d'entrepreneuriat et d'essaimage (CEE-UQAC) will receive $795,000 in financial support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions to stimulate entrepreneurship and technology transfer in Saguenay‒Lac-Saint-Jean. This funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec).

For over 20 years, the CEE-UQAC has been promoting the entrepreneurial spirit and business creation within the student community at the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi and at regional colleges. Its project aims to organize 60 technology internships. This synergy between the business community and the university and college community will enable business opportunities to emerge and innovative products to be developed. It will also help to stimulate student entrepreneurship and lead to the creation of new businesses and well-paid jobs, including in the science, digital technology and aluminum sectors.

The Government of Canada assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, will focus more specifically on the salaries of personnel dedicated to providing personalized services around business start-up, operating costs and the salaries of college and university graduates participating in technology projects in businesses.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses. A veritable economic engine, innovation is the key to success as it generates growth to the benefit of businesses and communities, which must leverage innovation to diversity strategically and develop sustainable regional competitive advantages. In this sense, supporting the transition and diversification of communities is a priority of the Government of Canada.

Quotes

"By providing access to facilities and a multitude of technologies, the CEE-UQAC is connecting science and engineering graduates with SMEs, which are seeing their competitiveness improved. I am delighted with this priority access to specialized expertise! The Government of Canada is proud to support technology transfer and business start-ups, which are enabling job creation in Saguenay‒Lac-Saint-Jean."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"We are here to support Canadian organizations and SMEs in this time of uncertainty. We are helping them equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs for workers. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, the CEE-UQAC will be able to continue to develop an innovative, inclusive economic ecosystem that will stimulate entrepreneurship among young people and technology transfer. This support will thus benefit the entire Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region and enable the Canadian economy to come back stronger."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"By promoting the development of new activities requiring an entrepreneurial dynamism that is focused on the future, we are helping to strengthen and diversify current productive activities and to enhance the competitiveness of regional SMEs. Introducing new technologies and business practices to them has positive impacts that benefit the entire region, including by retaining our young people and revitalizing the economy. I thank CED for its support to do this!"

Gilles Déry, Board Chair, Centre d'entrepreneuriat et d'essaimage, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi

Quick facts

Since 1998, the CEE-UQAC has completed 440 technology projects in over 160 regional SMEs.

Today's announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

