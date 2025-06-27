UniUni Celebrates Strong Mid-Year Momentum with Innovations, Key Partnerships, and Rapid Growth

Last-mile delivery leader accelerates expansion and solidifies its position among the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America

VANCOUVER, BC., June 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniUni , a leading last-mile delivery company, today announced that its mid-year momentum continues to strengthen its position as one of the most flexible, adaptable, and fastest-growing logistics providers for e-commerce and retail brands. With rapid market expansion, cutting-edge technology, and a growing network of strategic partnerships, UniUni is redefining how last-mile delivery meets modern delivery expectations for brands of all sizes.

"As e-commerce and retail brands keep raising the bar for what shoppers expect after they click 'buy,' UniUni has earned a reputation for delivering at scale with the speed, transparency, and reliability they depend on," said Peter Lu, CEO of UniUni. "While technology drives our operations, our focus remains simple: helping our customers deliver an outstanding experience with every package."

UniUni's 2025 mid-year successes have been fueled by four key pillars: innovation, partnerships, growth and leadership.

Innovation

As a tech-forward company, UniUni continues to invest heavily in technology that drives smarter, faster, and more efficient deliveries. In 2025, UniUni has accelerated the integration of AI and robotics across its network, from intelligent routing algorithms that optimize delivery efficiency to warehouse automation that streamlines sortation processes. These innovations enable UniUni to better serve its partners, scale operations seamlessly, and respond in real-time to dynamic delivery demands.

Partnerships

Strategic partnerships—including a growing number of e-commerce partnerships with online marketplaces like eBay—have played a critical role in UniUni's expansion this year. In 2025, UniUni broadened its reach through key collaborations with platforms such as Shipium and ShipWise , unlocking wider e-commerce networks and enabling UniUni's delivery services to integrate even more seamlessly into retailers' supply chains. Additionally, UniUni's integration with GRS's state-of-the-art robotic sortation solutions boost its operational process further. These partnerships strengthen UniUni's ability to meet the evolving needs of retailers and deliver exceptional service to end customers.

Growth

UniUni's growth has been further fueled by securing US$70 million in new Series D funding in 2025, led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation by new and existing global investors including DCM, Celtic House and LFX Venture Partners. This brings UniUni's total funding to date to more than US$200M since being founded in Richmond, B.C., Canada in 2019. The Series D funds are powering UniUni's expansion into new warehouses, advanced AI capabilities, and a wider delivery footprint across both the U.S. and Canada.

Today UniUni reaches more than 80% of the Canadian population and more than 60% of the American population. The company is on track to expand its direct reach in both countries to 95% and 75%, respectively. In addition, UniUni has more than 50,000 registered drivers and waiting lists of self-employed drivers and DSPs who want to partner.

"As we move into the second half of the year, UniUni is positioned to drive even more growth and innovation that directly benefits our customers," said Lu. "We're excited about what's ahead and remain committed to adapting quickly to our partners' evolving needs, helping them deliver better, more seamless experiences to their customers."

Leadership

David Adderley, managing partner at Celtic House Venture Partners, has joined UniUni's board of directors. Mr. Adderley has served on the boards of over a dozen tech companies over the past 20 years. He has raised over $600 million for multiple venture capital funds, invested in over 50 tech companies, and represented Celtic House on over 35 M&A and IPO transactions.

"I'm honored to join UniUni's board to strengthen corporate governance and strategic oversight as it continues its relentless expansion across Canada and the U.S.," said Adderley. "UniUni is redefining B2C last-mile delivery with a tech-driven, asset-light platform optimized for e-commerce and a flexible, variable-cost model for driver recruitment, dispatch, and routing. I look forward to working with Peter and the board to drive sustainable growth and expand its delivery network for U.S., Canadian and international DTC brands through 2025 and beyond."

To learn more about UniUni's innovative last-mile delivery solutions, visit uniuni.com .

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients—from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands—UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com .

