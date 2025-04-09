UniUni Partners with Shipium to Modernize Last-Mile Delivery for Enterprise Shippers

RICHMOND, BC, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniUni , one of North America's fastest-growing last-mile logistics companies, today announces a new partnership with Shipium , a leading shipping platform for e-commerce shippers. This partnership allows brands to seamlessly access UniUni's services through Shipium's centralized carrier network.

By joining Shipium's carrier network, UniUni expands access to modern, end-to-end shipping solutions for enterprise, retail, and e-commerce brands. Integrating UniUni's advanced last-mile delivery solutions into Shipium's cloud-based platform provides shippers with greater flexibility, transparency, accountability, and affordability.

"This partnership with Shipium is all about making last-mile delivery better – smarter, faster, and more affordable," said Peter Lu, Co-founder and CEO of UniUni. "By working together, we're giving brands the flexibility and reliability they need to address their unique logistics needs while keeping up with customer expectations."

Since launching its innovative delivery model in 2019 – which reduced a major international e-commerce brand's average delivery time from two weeks to just four days – UniUni has become a leading provider of modern shipping services in North America. The company earned a spot on Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 in 2024, currently covers 70% of Canada's population, and will reach that milestone in the U.S. by the end of 2025. With a dense network of distribution facilities and drivers, powered by a modern technology stack, UniUni delivers the data, metrics, and insights needed to solve last-mile delivery challenges.

Shipium's end-to-end shipping platform optimizes execution, operations, and planning, helping carriers improve delivery speed and customer experience. The platform offers a collection of solutions that help orchestrate workflows across a shipper's current systems, data, and network. Those workflows leverage one of the most sophisticated intelligence layers in logistics which has over 20 AI and ML models like dynamic time-in-transit estimates, dynamic limit optimizations, and more.

"UniUni's massive momentum has driven an increase in customer demand within our network, and is a clear sign of the industry's appetite for innovation, flexibility, and affordability," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "By adding UniUni to our pre-integrated carrier network, we're providing enterprise shippers with more options and greater convenience across North America."

To learn more about the UniUni, visit uniuni.com .

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients—from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands—UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized as the fourth fastest-growing company in Canada, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com .

About Shipium

Shipium is an end-to-end shipping platform for modern operators. The platform improves shipping speed and on-time-delivery by coordinating previously disconnected steps of the supply chain through an API-first platform deeply integrated into existing systems. Founded by the same team who created Amazon's shipping stack, customers experience the same enterprise-grade performance from estimated delivery dates on the website down to shipment execution at the warehouse. Visit shipium.com for more information.

Media Contact: Morgan O'Crotty, [email protected]

SOURCE UniUni