UniUni Partners with ShipWise to Deliver Scalable, Cross-Border Shipping for E-commerce and 3PLs

New integration brings UniUni's tech-enabled delivery network to ShipWise customers across North America

RICHMOND, BC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniUni , a leading last-mile delivery company, has announced a new integration with ShipWise , an enterprise execution platform. This partnership gives ShipWise users direct access to UniUni's flexible, performance-driven delivery services across the U.S. and Canada, in turn empowering high-volume brands and 3PLs to meet customer expectations with speed, scale, and precision.

Now available via ShipWise, the UniUni integration makes it easier than ever for e-commerce brands and fulfillment providers to tap into a robust, automation-friendly delivery network without adding operational complexity.

"Partnering with ShipWise allows us to expand access to our network at a time when e-commerce brands and 3PLs are demanding more flexibility and transparency from their delivery providers," said Martin van den Hemel, Director of Communications at UniUni. "Together, we're helping businesses stay agile, reduce costs, and deliver a superior customer experience."

Through the new integration, ShipWise customers can leverage UniUni's 50,000+ driver network and cross-border reach, all while maintaining complete control through a centralized shipping platform. This partnership makes it possible to:

Deliver across the U.S. and Canada from a single interface

from a single interface Use real-time data for tracking and proof of delivery

Access automation-ready tools for routing and carrier selection

Scale up or down with demand (no added infrastructure required)

Achieve fast, first-attempt delivery success (98.7%) with built-in performance visibility

As e-commerce continues to evolve, fulfillment agility has become critical to growth. The UniUni–ShipWise integration meets this demand by combining ShipWise's powerful shipping orchestration tools with UniUni's high-performance logistics infrastructure.

"We're always focused on helping our customers gain more control, flexibility, and transparency in how they ship," said Wade Ransom, Director of Business Development at ShipWise. "UniUni's scalable delivery network and cross-border capabilities create real value for brands and 3PLs facing peak demand, cost pressures, or expanding into new markets."

To learn more about UniUni, visit uniuni.com .

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients—from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands—UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com .

About ShipWise

ShipWise is a provider of intelligent shipping and order management solutions designed for modern e-commerce and fulfillment operations. With flexible deployment options, advanced rate shopping, and deep platform integrations, ShipWise helps businesses manage complex shipping needs without compromising performance or visibility. Learn more at shipwise.com .

SOURCE UniUni

Morgan O'Crotty, [email protected]