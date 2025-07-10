UniUni Unveils National Small Business Network to Simplify E-Commerce Shipping for Canadian Sellers

RICHMOND, BC, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniUni, a leading last-mile delivery company, today announced the launch of UniUni Small Business, a new system of local drop-off and service points designed to simplify and supercharge shipping for Canadian e-commerce sellers of all sizes. UniUni Small Business is now available in Toronto and will expand to major cities across Canada in the near future.

"Too many small businesses get held back by outdated shipping options," said Amir Khataie, VP of Process Engineering and Network Planning at UniUni. "All sellers deserve a reliable, modern solution that grows with them. This offering is about giving them control, flexibility, and the confidence to compete nationally."

Until now, Canadian merchants have been stuck choosing between expensive, fragmented shipping solutions or inflexible corporate platforms that don't scale with their growth. UniUni Small Business changes that by offering an end-to-end shipping experience that's fast, affordable, and easy to use.

With self-serve sign-up, competitive rates, and instant access to UniUni's smart logistics platform, sellers can ship from one package or hundreds at a time, without waiting on account reps or signing long-term contracts. UniUni Small Business includes both staffed UniUni Stores, where users can print labels and drop off packages, and automated UniUni Points, which are unstaffed locations, for fast, anytime drop-off.

Through UniUni Small Business, merchants gain access to a full-stack domestic and cross-border shipping platform that includes:

Broad carrier partnerships

In-house last-mile delivery network

Real-time tracking and automation tools

All-in-one dashboard for managing shipments

"Small businesses are the backbone of Canada's economy, and UniUni believes they deserve the same speed and flexibility as big corporations," said Jax Zheng, Director of Strategic Partnerships at UniUni. "UniUni Small Business makes it easy for companies to compete and grow on their own terms, knowing we'll be their partner through it all."

Sellers can sign up instantly at uniuni.com/small-business and start shipping today. To learn more about UniUni, visit uniuni.com.

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients—from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands—UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com.

