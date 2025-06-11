UniUni Awarded Last Mile Company of the Year by SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards

RICHMOND, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniUni , a leading last-mile delivery company, has been named 'Last Mile Company of the Year' by SupplyTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization. SupplyTech Breakthrough awards evaluate and recognize standout technology companies, products, and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

"Being recognized by SupplyTech Breakthrough is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the relentless work of our team," said Martin van den Hemel, Director of Communications at UniUni. "We're proud to be building a smarter, tech-forward, more efficient last-mile delivery model. One that's powered by innovation and driven by our commitment to deliver for e-commerce brands and their shoppers at every opportunity."

UniUni's innovation is rooted in a clear mission: to make the last mile the best mile. In contrast to legacy carriers that have been slow to modernize, UniUni is rewriting the playbook for last-mile delivery. The company leverages scalable technology—including AI-driven routing, predictive analytics, real-time tracking, and robotic sorting systems—to deliver speed, visibility, and reliability at scale.

What sets UniUni apart is its deep adaptability and operational flexibility, two critical needs in today's volatile supply chain environment. Whether it's customizing service levels, ramping up capacity for seasonal surges, or tailoring integrations for e-commerce platforms, UniUni's model is built to evolve alongside its customers. UniUni is not a one-size-fits-all provider; rather, the technology and team are designed to respond quickly to shifting demands to help partners deliver better experiences.

Founded in Vancouver in 2019, UniUni has grown rapidly to serve over 500 cities across North America, from San Francisco to Montréal. With more than 100 warehouses and sorting centers across North America, UniUni currently reaches more than 80% of the Canadian population and more than 55% of the American population. The company is on track to expand its reach in both countries to 95% and 75%, respectively.

"E-commerce brands operate in a fast-moving world with high customer expectations and razor-thin margins. They need delivery partners that can move just as quickly," said van den Hemel. "UniUni offers them a new model: tech-powered, highly responsive, and obsessively focused on the last mile. We're proud to provide that and to be trusted by so many innovative brands."

For more information about UniUni's technology-driven logistics offerings, visit uniuni.com .

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients—from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands—UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com .

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE UniUni

Media contact: Morgan O'Crotty, [email protected]