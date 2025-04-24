UniUni Partners with Global Robotics Services to Elevate Last-Mile Logistics with Advanced Robotic Sortation

RICHMOND, BC, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniUni , a leading last-mile logistics provider, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Global Robotics Services (GRS), a global innovator in robotic sortation systems. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in UniUni's ongoing commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience.

By integrating GRS's state-of-the-art robotic sortation solutions, UniUni will achieve significant operational improvements, including:

Enhanced Efficiency: Automation will dramatically increase sorting speed, enabling UniUni to process a higher volume of parcels with reduced manual intervention.

Proven Reliability: World-class hardware and software combine to ensure systems function with the highest degree of reliability

Improved Accuracy: GRS's precision-driven robotic systems have an accuracy of more than 99.99%, ensuring we deliver on customer expectations.

Operational Scalability: The flexibility of GRS's solutions allows UniUni to scale its operations efficiently, adapting to varying volumes and demands, and expanding its service capabilities across North America .

"At UniUni, we continuously embrace innovation to refine our logistics processes and provide faster, more reliable delivery services to our customers," said Peter Lu, Co-founder and CEO of UniUni. "This partnership with GRS is another step forward in our commitment to operational excellence, harnessing robotics and automation to redefine the future of last-mile delivery."

Through this partnership, UniUni will deploy GRS's 3D Sorting System and T-Sort Sorting System, enabling rapid processing of parcels with near-perfect accuracy. These systems incorporate AI-powered navigation, real-time sensor monitoring, and advanced sorting algorithms, ensuring seamless integration with UniUni's existing Warehouse Execution System (WES).

"Collaboration between industry leaders is essential to drive innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction in last-mile delivery," said Jan Mueller, Chief Commercial Officer at GRS. "UniUni's decision to partner with GRS is a shining example of such cooperation and highlights the company's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize its operations and stay ahead in the competitive delivery industry."

UniUni customers can expect faster deliveries, improved tracking accuracy, and a more seamless shipping experience as a result of these technological advancements. This partnership underscores UniUni's mission to optimize last-mile logistics and deliver exceptional service through smart automation.

For more information about UniUni's technology-driven logistics offerings, visit uniuni.com .

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients—from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands—UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized as the fourth fastest-growing company in Canada, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com .

Global Robotics Services

Global Robotics Services (GRS) Limited, established in 2018 in London, UK, is a robotics technology company specializing in automated solutions for industrial and logistics sectors. Its core business encompasses the design, deployment, and maintenance of intelligent robotic systems, including industrial assembly line automation, warehouse logistics robots, and logistics information systems. The company leverages AI-driven machine learning algorithms and modular design technologies, enabling its robotic systems to adapt seamlessly to dynamic environments and flexibly expand functionalities.

