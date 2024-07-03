GATINEAU, QC, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Every senior deserves to age in health, in safety and in dignity. Everyone should have the choice to age at home, in their communities, on their terms. That includes 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians. However, many 2SLGBTQI+ seniors do not have all of the supports necessary to meet their unique needs.

Today, the Minister for Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., is inviting Canadians 55 and over who identify as Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or intersex, and those who identify as members of sexually and gender diverse communities, to participate in the Government of Canada's online consultations to help them age in their communities and on their terms.

Online consultations are open for two more weeks and closes on July 17, 2024. These consultations are part of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, which takes a comprehensive approach to strengthening 2SLGBTQI+ data and evidence-based policymaking by including diverse voices from the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

When you include everyone, you get the best. Including all Canadians in our work to build a fairer, more equitable society is how we make sure that work benefits everyone. 2SLGBTQI+ seniors deserve a voice in that work.

Quote

"Every senior deserves to age with dignity and choice. That includes 2SLGBTQI+ seniors. They led the fight for 2SLGBTQI+ rights. We will not stand by and have their rights brushed over, put back in the closet, or taken away."

– Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

