Twelve tourism organizations receive a total of over $3.7M in financial assistance from the Government of Canada.

WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada launched the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500M pan-Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in this sector overcome the impacts of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, who was in Wendake today, visited one of the projects that has benefited from the TRF, the Onhwa' Lumina night walk, presented by Tourisme Wendake. The Minister also took the opportunity to announce the CED contribution made in support of this project under the TRF, as well as the funding granted to 11 other tourism organizations in the Québec region. The financial contributions announced today total $2,217,566.

In addition to Tourisme Wendake, the recipient organizations are the Mont‑Sainte‑Anne Convention Centre, the Incubateur de musique francophone, Nordika Group, Triangle d'été, the Domaine à ciel ouvert, the Domaine du Lac Brouillard, Vallée Jeunesse Québec, Hauts Refuges, L'Association de plein air des Martres, the Fondation Félix‑Leclerc, and the Domaine Forget de Charlevoix. Further details on the 12 projects are provided in a related backgrounder.

With regard to the Onhwa' Lumina project, the Minister also announced the $1,000,000 in support provided by Indigenous Services Canada under the Quebec Indigenous Tourism Initiative, which falls under the Strategic Partnerships Initiative, as well as the $500,000 in financial assistance granted by Heritage Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund and its Making Cultural Spaces Safe During COVID‑19 Initiative.

Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations rooted in the regional economy. On this World Tourism Day, the Government of Canada is keen to highlight the players in this sector as major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Investing in tourist attractions in Quebec and Canada is not just a strategic choice, but an economic choice. As we move towards a post-pandemic recovery and a growing sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can continue to offer unforgettable experiences to visitors from home and abroad. The investments announced today will help 12 dynamic organizations in the Québec region to look towards the future. We know that the stakeholders in this sector work hard to give the best of themselves, and we will be here to support these workers and build an economy that works for everyone."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Thanks to the entrepreneurial leadership of Tourisme Wendake, the Onhwa' Lumina project can become a reality. Their work will make it possible to showcase Indigenous know‑how, in addition to creating high-paying jobs for the community."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"The COVID-19 pandemic was not easy for anyone, particularly our cultural institutions, which had to reinvent themselves and rethink their programming overnight. The Onhwa' Lumina project is a good example of their resilience and innovative nature. We are proud to have joined the Corporation du Musée de la Nation huronne-wendat in this project, which will allow them to present their stories, arts, and heritage. We are sure this project will be a resounding success."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"In operation since June 2022, Onhwa' Lumina has quickly become a veritable calling card for Wendake. Just over a year later, the event is now a must for tourists in the region, enabling visitors from around the world to discover and encounter the Huron‑Wendat Nation, its history and its culture. I salute Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Indigenous Services Canada, and Heritage Canada for their major contributions that have made it possible for this project to see the light of day and thereby diversify and dynamize Wendake's tourism industry."

Chief Denis Bastien, Head of the Tourism Industry for the Huron‑Wendat Nation

Quick facts

This announcement follows a series of strategic investments made by CED under the TRF; a report on this initiative was unveiled on June 28, 2023 .

. Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. The TRF was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on March 31, 2023 , in Quebec .

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on , in . In Quebec , the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling $110,623,941 , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of Quebec .

, the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of . In the Québec region, 36 projects have received support under the TRF, for a total of $28,751,961 in investments from CED. These projects have led to the creation and maintenance of nearly 200 jobs.

in investments from CED. These projects have led to the creation and maintenance of nearly 200 jobs. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

