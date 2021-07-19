OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced today appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector. The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and are active members in their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their transportation positions.

Great Lakes Pilotage Authority

David Ernest Souliere ( Peterborough, Ontario ), appointed as a member for a term of three years;

( ), appointed as a member for a term of three years; Julie Margaret Mills ( Ottawa, Ontario ) appointed as the part-time Vice-Chairperson until June 13, 2022 .

Marine Atlantic Inc.

Catherine Lynn Kendall ( Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador ) appointed as a Director of the Board of Directors for a term of four years.

Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada

Patrick Vermette ( Kingston, Ontario ), reappointed as the Chairperson for a term of two years effective September 2, 2021 ;

( ), reappointed as the Chairperson for a term of two years effective ; Christopher James Brooks ( Ottawa, Ontario ), reappointed as a part-time Medical Member for a term of two years;

( ), reappointed as a part-time Medical Member for a term of two years; Yves Villemaire ( Ottawa, Ontario ), reappointed as a part-time Marine Member for a term of two years.

Windsor Port Authority

Karen Lee Behune Plunkett ( Windsor, Ontario ), reappointed as a User Director for a term of two years;

( ), reappointed as a User Director for a term of two years; Rémy Sirls ( Windsor, Ontario ), appointed as a User Director for a term of three years;

), appointed as a User Director for a term of three years; Thomas William O'Brien ( Tecumseh, Ontario ), reappointed as a User Director for a term of two years;

( ), reappointed as a User Director for a term of two years; Walter Michael Benzinger ( Windsor, Ontario ), reappointed as the Federal Director for a term of three years.

These Canadians were appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council appointment process, striving for gender parity and seeking to reflect Canada's diversity.

Quote

"I wish these highly qualified Canadians every success as they continue to serve the transportation sector. Their appointments will ensure continued good governance."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

