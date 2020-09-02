Transport Canada publishes the Locomotive Voice and Video Recorder Regulations

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The benefits of voice and video recorders are well known: these recordings can provide accident investigators with insight into crew communications and actions that can help improve rail safety by reducing the risk of future accidents.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, announced the publication of the final Locomotive Voice and Video Recorder Regulations in Canada Gazette, Part II, that specify the technical requirements for rail companies to install these devices on board their locomotives by September 2, 2022.

Locomotive voice and video recorders provide accident investigators with insight into the sequence of events leading up to a rail accident (e.g. crew communications and actions). This information helps determine if corrective measures are required to improve rail safety in Canada. Information from these recorders can also be used by railway companies to identify and manage safety risks.

Transport Canada consulted key stakeholders and partners, including railway companies, unions, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Canada's Labour Program, and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner. The final regulations also reflect feedback from a public consultation.

The Locomotive Voice and Video Recorder Regulations align with the Government of Canada's commitment to enhance railway safety, while also addressing an outstanding recommendation made by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

"Rail safety remains my top priority and I'm pleased to see these new regulations published. A considerable amount of research and consultation has gone into the robust regulations for the use of locomotive voice and video recording technology in Canada. I am encouraged by the significant benefits when this technology is used proactively to enhance rail safety management and prevent future accidents."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Transport Canada has been exploring the use of locomotive voice and video recorders, seeking to balance privacy concerns with safety benefits, since the Transportation Safety Board of Canada first recommended this technology.

has been exploring the use of locomotive voice and video recorders, seeking to balance privacy concerns with safety benefits, since the Transportation Safety Board of first recommended this technology. The Locomotive Voice and Video Recorder Regulations target lead locomotives that operate on main tracks.

target lead locomotives that operate on main tracks. Rail companies are required to ensure they comply with all requirements of the Locomotive Voice and Video Recorder Regulations, including ensuring fully functional and compliant safety equipment, within two years.

