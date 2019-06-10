Transport Canada cancels Wabusk Air's Air Operator Certificate

OTTAWA, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - On June 8, 2019, Transport Canada cancelled Wabusk Air's Air Operator Certificate, which prohibits the company from providing commercial air services.

Transport Canada took this serious safety action because of Wabusk Air's demonstrated inability to safely operate in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Prior to this action taken by Transport Canada, the Department has used various measures such as certificate action and enhanced monitoring to ensure Wabusk Air operated its commercial air service safely.

Transport Canada takes its aviation safety oversight role seriously and expects every air operator to operate in accordance with the applicable aviation safety regulations. When air operators fail to do this, Transport Canada takes appropriate action in the interest of public safety.

Air passengers in the communities of northeastern Ontario previously serviced by Wabusk Air can continue to use the other available air operators in this area which provide commercial air services.

