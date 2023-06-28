CED has enabled more than 1300 tourism organizations adapt their offering to be ready to seize opportunities in the future.

MONTRÉAL, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada launched the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500M pan–Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in this sector overcome the impacts of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, unveiled a report on this fund. Through the TRF, it was possible to support 292 projects over the last two years across Quebec. This assistance, totalling $110,623,941, was in addition to all the steps taken by different partners, including the Government of Quebec, to boost a tourism industry greatly affected by the consequences of the pandemic.

On top of the direct support CED offered to tourism businesses, projects led by the Réseau des SADC et CAE, the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) and the Association des stations de ski du Québec (ASSQ) made it possible to assist small tourism organizations and ski resorts in Quebec in enhancing their tourism offering.

More specifically:

CED's support for the Réseau des SADC et CAE made it possible to help 665 businesses.

CED' support for the FCCQ made it possible to help 375 businesses.

CED's support for the ASSQ made it possible to help 25 ski resorts in Quebec .

Minister St-Onge took the opportunity to announce a total of $1,574,360 in non–repayable contributions for six Montréal organizations: Montréal en Histoires, Tourisme Montréal, Événements Attractions Québec, Montréal on Wheels, Vélo Québec Événements, and Sacred Fire Productions. All of these projects to enhance the tourism experience on offer in the metropolis and across Quebec were funded by CED through the TRF. Additional information on the six projects is available in the related backgrounder .

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more inclusive economy for all.

Quotes

"Through the tourism industry, we can showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. The Government of Canada has always been very aware of the importance of tourism to the country and continues to be here for businesses and organizations in this sector to help with their recovery. Today, the report on TRF investments attests to the importance of this support, which has been crucial in ensuring the future of tourism in Canada. We will pursue our efforts with all involved partners so that tourism can prosper and Quebec can remain a destination of choice."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government has invested to maintain and rebuild the tourism ecosystem here in Montréal and right across Quebec. Thanks to significant support from the Government of Canada and the incredible efforts made by our tourism entrepreneurs and workers, we are seeing an impressive recovery in the sector. Together, we will ensure that the tourism experience we offer continues to be attractive to visitors from around the world."

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Our local players have been able to identify various types of businesses that are sometimes overlooked. Thanks to our knowledge on the ground, we have been able to give a helping hand to NPOs, individual workers, joint ventures, and other businesses established based on more current models. The diversity of the tourism businesses that have received assistance paints a realistic portrait of the regional tourism ecosystem. We are proud to have participated in the recovery of a sector whose vitality is key to the economic development of our regions."

Pascal Harvey, General Director, Réseau des SADC et CAE

"Administering this kind of project perfectly aligns with the economic development mission of the FCCQ and its affiliated chambers of commerce. In addition to the direct and indirect spin–offs all regions will benefit from, several thousand jobs have been maintained and the supported projects will create several hundred more, ensuring the sector remains vital for the coming seasons. The chambers of commerce have done extraordinary canvassing work to promote the Tourism Small Business Assistance Project in urban areas and to support entrepreneurs. We are honoured to have been able to take part, with the Réseau des SADC et CAE, in delivering such a promising project."

Charles Milliard, President and CEO, FCCQ

"Quebec's ski industry was happy and relieved to receive this government support after two years that impacted the performance of ski resorts. This is a sign of recognition of the sector as an economic engine for winter tourism. This financial assistance made it possible to help some 25 ski resorts in Quebec so that they can continue to adapt their operations in the context of a changing climate. Adopting new technologies enables Quebec's resorts to become more competitive in the face of North American competitors."

Yves Juneau, CEO, Association des stations de ski du Québec

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP Today's announcement is part of CED's strategic investments in projects that will ensure the recovery of the tourism sector and contribute to the economy of tomorrow.

The TRF was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021 . This initiative ended on March 31, 2023 , in Quebec .

, including administered by the (RDAs) and by (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the in tourism support announced in . This initiative ended on , in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

