Toronto Pearson Responds to Government of Canada's Airport Investment Policy Statement

TORONTO, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson today welcomes the Government of Canada's recent policy statement on investment at National Airport System airports.

This commitment to promote and strengthen the avenues of investment in airport facilities provides support to advance the innovation and growth that's needed at Pearson Airport to accommodate increasing passenger expectations and experiences they expect, with a focus on affordability, smart design, and sustainability.

"We welcome this policy direction which clarifies investment parameters at a time when Toronto Pearson is building new infrastructure to address increased demand by passengers, said Deborah Flint, President and Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Pearson. "As Canada's largest airport we have a plan in place to deliver a world-class passenger experience that integrates smart architecture and unlocks the digital potential in air travel, to allow Pearson to maintain its status as the most connected airport in North America."

Last year, Pearson Airport announced Pearson LIFT - Long term Investment in Facilities and Terminals (LIFT), a capital plan aimed to modernize Canada's largest airport which is a national economic catalyst, the anchor institution at the heart of Canada's second largest employment zone, and Canada's conduit to tourism, travel, trade, and investment .

Pearson LIFT will stimulate the economy by creating thousands of jobs and benefit the hundreds of thousands of people who work every day at Toronto Pearson .

