Toronto Pearson awards $1.57M Uplift Fund to 11 local organizations to support workforce development, skilled trades training

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is awarding $1.57 million through its Uplift Fund to 11 organizations dedicated to supporting workforce development and expanding the construction skilled trades in communities surrounding the airport. The airport is also committing to broadening its focus to include organizations and job seekers across the entire Pearson Economic Zone over the next three years.

This investment will provide more than 2,000 local residents with job placements, training, and career coaching in communities around Toronto Pearson, including Brampton, Mississauga, and Etobicoke.

The fund focuses on two streams: breaking down barriers to meaningful employment and growing the construction skilled trades workforce – a new stream that addresses the need to support the construction industry and supports Toronto Pearson's long-term growth plans.

"Toronto Pearson understands the importance of partnering with community organizations, as we move forward with plans to build the airport of the future," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson. "The Uplift Fund is just one way we're catalyzing economic growth and helping to build a skilled workforce that represent the broad experiences of people in the region. We are committed to opening doors, removing barriers, and creating opportunity for people who live and work within our community."

The Uplift Fund, part of the Propeller Project, has contributed more than $5 million in community funding over the past five years. Since 2018, Toronto Pearson's Uplift Fund has been investing and collaborating in programming, advocacy, and research to support local residents seeking to gain the skills, connections and opportunities to retain meaningful employment.

The 11 organizations are:

Construction Skilled Trades Stream

ACCES Employment, Connecting to Careers in Construction - Connecting young refugees and newcomers in Peel and Etobicoke to construction apprenticeships through mobile outreach and Ontario employment programs.

- Connecting young refugees and newcomers in Peel and to construction apprenticeships through mobile outreach and employment programs. Afro Canadian Contractors Association, Project Ascend: Building Pathways to Success for BIPOC Contractors - Supports BIPOC contractors with skills training in bidding and estimating, mentorship, and post-program support to help them win contracts and grow their businesses.

- Supports BIPOC contractors with skills training in bidding and estimating, mentorship, and post-program support to help them win contracts and grow their businesses. Building Up, Building Up a Network of Holistic Supports for Long-term Construction Careers - Provides marginalized individuals with long-term career support in the trades, including case management, mentorship, financial coaching, and employer connections.

- Provides marginalized individuals with long-term career support in the trades, including case management, mentorship, financial coaching, and employer connections. Skills for Change, Women in Skilled Trades Green Leadership Academy - Empowers newcomer and racialized women in trades with leadership training and industry connections, promoting inclusion in the green economy.

Workforce Development Stream

Achev, Job Action Club - Helps low-income residents in Brampton and Mississauga overcome unemployment through job coaching, skills training, and job search support.

- Helps low-income residents in and overcome unemployment through job coaching, skills training, and job search support. CNIB, Come to Work: Building Brighter Futures - Supports job seekers with sight loss by building employer partnerships and connecting talent to meaningful work through training and career development.

Supports job seekers with sight loss by building employer partnerships and connecting talent to meaningful work through training and career development. Hospitality Workers Training Centre (HWTC), Uplifting Women's Careers Program - Advances racialized women in hospitality from entry-level to leadership roles through intensive training and career coaching, addressing labour shortages and inclusion.

Advances racialized women in hospitality from entry-level to leadership roles through intensive training and career coaching, addressing labour shortages and inclusion. Humber College , NextPath Project: Communication Micro-Credential Program - Assists internationally trained professionals in bridging employment gaps through communication training, job trials, and credential recognition support.

Assists internationally trained professionals in bridging employment gaps through communication training, job trials, and credential recognition support. The DAM, Youth Employment Program - Prepares youth for the workforce with personalized coaching, training, certifications, and career exploration, reducing employment barriers.

Prepares youth for the workforce with personalized coaching, training, certifications, and career exploration, reducing employment barriers. The King's Trust Canada, Skills Academy: Creating Pathways to Employment for Young People - Equipping young people with the essential skills employers are seeking such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving to help them land a job and excel in the modern workplace, highlighting a gap in critical professional skills.

Equipping young people with the essential skills employers are seeking such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving to help them land a job and excel in the modern workplace, highlighting a gap in critical professional skills. YWCA Toronto, Empower Works Program: Pathways to Higher-Paying and Meaningful Work for Women and Gender Diverse Individuals - Supports women and gender-diverse individuals in accessing higher-paying jobs through tailored career planning, employer connections, and empowerment programming.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses, and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" seven times in the last eight years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world's airports. Toronto Pearson was also recognized in 2025 as one of "Canada's Best Employers" by Forbes.

