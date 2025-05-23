TORONTO, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson will conduct its annual full-scale emergency exercise on May 24 to reinforce preparedness through regular practice and procedural review.

Mandated by Transport Canada, this full-scale exercise is a critical component of Toronto Pearson's emergency readiness efforts and has been conducted annually since 1991.

This year's exercise will involve airport staff, first responders, airline and agency partners, and nearly 200 volunteers. It will begin at approximately 11 p.m. and continue into the early morning hours of May 25.

"Safety is at the core of everything we do at Toronto Pearson. These annual exercises underscore our commitment to emergency preparedness and provide us and our partners the opportunity to test all aspects of our joint response," said Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Operating Officer, Toronto Pearson. "These exercises are critical to practice our preparedness and ensure we are always ready to respond when it matters most."

There will be no disruption to flights or passenger services during the exercise. Members of the public may notice an increased presence of emergency personnel on airport grounds.

