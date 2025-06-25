TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is proud to host a celebration for the second annual Airport Workers Day – a day dedicated to recognizing people across the airport community whose work is essential to delivering an exceptional travel experience, keeping Canada connected and powering our economy forward.

Coordinated nationally by the Canadian Airports Council, Airport Workers Day is also an important opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions of the 52,000-plus people who make up the Toronto Pearson community.

Toronto Pearson is more than a gateway for travel – it's an economic powerhouse for all of Canada. The airport supports more than 133,000 jobs across Canada, contributes $19.6 billion to GDP and anchors the Pearson Economic Zone, where 1 in 7 Toronto-region workers are employed.

The celebration took place at the airport on Wednesday, and included remarks from Toronto Pearson President and CEO Deborah Flint, as well as Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and other elected officials.

"Airport Workers Day celebrates the dedication of the people who keep Toronto Pearson – and airports across Canada – moving," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, Toronto Pearson. "In hot summer or cold winters, day and night, airport workers are essential to delivering a safe travel experience. Airport workers stimulate the economy and work to bring joy to travel for each and every passenger. The airport workers at Toronto Pearson are simply incredible."

"I want to thank the thousands of Ontario workers who help keep Toronto Pearson, Canada's busiest airport and an economic engine for Ontario's economy, running smoothly," said Premier Doug Ford. "Our government will always have your backs, including in the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty. That's why I was so pleased to announce $2 million in support of Pearson Works which will help train 450 airport workers through our $2.5 billion Skills Development Fund. Once again, to all the workers here at Toronto Pearson: Thank you for all that you do to support and protect Ontario!"

"Airport workers aren't just technicians, agents and drivers; they're community-connectors, family bridges and last-mile heroes - getting people where they need to be against improbable odds. More than that, they're the beating heart of our economy, and for that they deserve our thanks and gratitude," said John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour).

