TORONTO PEARSON ANNOUNCES DEBBIE SIMPSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Deborah Flint, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority ("GTAA"), announced today that Debbie Simpson officially assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

Ms. Debbie Simpson joined the GTAA as Interim CFO in November 2024, with a focus on enhancing Toronto Pearson's strategic goals and capital projects. With 35 years of experience in complex financial management and now serving as CFO, Ms. Simpson will play a key role in shaping our financial strategy and financing capabilities, with a focus on enabling Toronto Pearson to deliver its 10-year Strategic Plan.

Before joining GTAA, Ms. Simpson played a key role in leading strategic and transformational investments at Li-Cycle, where she established a funding strategy and roadmap, built the Finance function, and developed a governance framework for the newly established public company. She also served as CFO of Maple Leaf Foods, where she executed several major acquisitions and dispositions, supported a shift in strategy and transformation for the company, established capital allocation principles, and secured more than $2 billion in funding to support financial resiliency.

"Debbie's financial leadership experience, which spans large commercial enterprises and complex transactions, has positioned her to make strong contributions to our organization," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO. "Debbie is an excellent complement to the executive team and will further strengthen our financial planning and management and lead the execution of our 10-year strategy, inclusive of our LIFT program," added Ms. Flint.

Ms. Simpson was educated in the UK, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business and a Master's degree from the University of Stirling. She is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, where she trained with EY.

