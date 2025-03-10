Toronto Pearson Recaptures Global Award For Delivering Exceptional Experience For Passengers

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson reclaims the prestigious award for "Best Airport over 40 Million Passengers in North America" by Airports Council International (ACI) World for the second consecutive year, and the seventh time in eight years.

This award is part of ACI World's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, which recognizes airports across the globe for delivering the best experience for their passengers.

The ASQ Awards are based on the aviation industry's most comprehensive and trusted global assessment of airport experience. This unique program gathers real-time feedback exclusively from travellers through live surveys at airports worldwide.

"Toronto Pearson's success in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards reflects the dedication the team puts into making each passenger's journey memorable. Congratulations on meeting and exceeding passenger expectations and inspiring airports around the world," said Justin Erbacci, Director General, ACI World.

"It is an honour to receive this ASQ award for the second consecutive year. This achievement is a direct reflection of the passion and dedication of our employees, who show up every day and every night, demonstrating their commitment to our customers and delivering excellence." said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson. "This recognition further strengthens our commitment to transforming Toronto Pearson into one of the most advanced, sustainable and passenger-friendly airports in the world."

Toronto Pearson has been honoured with "Best Airport over 40 million passengers in North America" back-to-back in 2023 and 2024 and for five consecutive years from 2017 and 2021.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods.

For operational updates, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Toronto Pearson

GTAA Media Office | [email protected]