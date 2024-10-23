Top Canadian Mattress Brand, Endy, Launches a New Bedroom Collection

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's leading online mattress brand, Endy, has released a new collection of bedroom furniture, bringing the same comfort, quality and convenience Canadians love its mattresses for, to the rest of the bedroom. The selection of bed frames, dressers and nightstands has been curated to fit into any room or decor style, with endless options to mix and match, making it simple for customers to design their dream sleep space.

Endy's New Bedroom Collection (CNW Group/Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations)

"We've been bringing Canadians restful sleep for years - now we're bringing them beautiful design too. This new collection has been carefully crafted to add comfort and ease into everyday living, offering our customers quality and style to help them create bedrooms that feel uniquely theirs," says Jason Cassidy, President, Endy.

The collection includes:

The Endy Wooden Bed: A premium low-profile bed frame featuring a fluted headboard and supportive wood construction.

The Endy Wooden Nightstand: A fluted nightstand with two spacious drawers to hold all your essentials, crafted for true strength and longevity.

The Endy Wooden Dresser: A 3-drawer dresser with fluted detailing, which can be combined with matching units to create a wider chest, or paired with the matching nightstand and bed for a full bedroom set.

The Endy Upholstered Platform Bed: A timelessly stylish bed with an optional headboard, elevating any bedroom decor with clean lines, rich textures and soft colours.

The Endy Curve Bed: A stunning fabric bed frame that pairs a comfy, foam-padded headboard with strong and sturdy support.

The Endy Swivel Nightstand: A round, three-shelf nightstand that spins, rolls, and locks in place. Made with durable, powder-coated steel, available in four colours.

Each product is quick to assemble, comes with a 30-night risk-free trial, and is delivered fast and free across every province.

Visit www.endy.com to learn more.

About Endy

Since launching in 2015, Endy has revolutionized the way Canadians sleep through innovative, comfortable and supportive mattresses, made in Canada. Starting as one of Canada's first mattress-in-a-box brands, it has grown into the country's leading online mattress retailer, with more than a million Canadians sleeping on an Endy Mattress each night. Endy's award-winning product line has also grown, now featuring the flagship Endy Mattress alongside a comprehensive selection of mattresses, pillows, bed frames, furniture, bedding, and decor items. Endy works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need, and has donated more than 22,000 mattresses to-date. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.

