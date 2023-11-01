First phase of expansion: aluminum

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today marks the launch of Phase 1 of deposit-refund modernization, and all Quebecers are invited to be a part of it! The deposit amount for the vast majority of redeemable beverage containers is now 10 cents instead of 5 cents. Furthermore, all aluminum beverage containers of between 100 mL and 2 L are now redeemable, including soft drinks, beer, sparkling water, small fruit juices and ready-to-drink cocktails—which means 300 million more recyclable containers per year.

"Citizens' recovery efforts over nearly 40 years and the support from our partners in the recovery value chain are the reasons why we are able to begin modernizing the deposit-refund system today," explains Normand Bisson, President and CEO, Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA). "Our recovery rate of 73% means that Quebecers return nearly 2 billion redeemable beverage containers every year. That speaks to the value they attach to this environmentally friendly action that contributes to the circular economy," he added. Eventually, the number of redeemable beverage containers will double to 5 billion per year, with a target recovery rate of 90% by 2032.

10 cents—it's worth it

The amount of the deposit is now 10 cents for all aluminum, plastic and glass beverage containers, except for certain glass bottles larger than 500 mL, which are already redeemable and for which the amount is now 25 cents.

Standardization from 20 cents to 10 cents

For aluminum beverage containers larger than 450 mL, a change is being made so as to standardize the deposit amount at 10 cents. Quebecers have until November 15, 2023, inclusively to return these containers previously redeemable for 20 cents to be refunded that same amount. After that date, the refund will be 10 cents.

Interactive map of Consignaction return sites

Everyone is invited to view the map of return sites, which is being updated regularly, on the Where to return containers? page of the Consignaction website www.consignaction.ca. The map shows more than 3,500 return sites operated by retailers, including more than 1,900 owners of smaller-surface stores who have opted to continue accepting returns of redeemable beverage containers during a transitional period extending from November 1, 2023, to February 28, 2025.

Registration for retailers and establishments offering on-site consumption

From now on, all establishments offering on-site consumption, for example restaurants and institutional cafeterias, are required to take part in the deposit-refund system. In addition, all retailers that sell beverages in redeemable containers and establishments offering on-site consumption that serve meals to at least 75 people at once are required to register on the QBCRA website, qbcra.org

Phase 2 coming in March 2025

Phase 2 of deposit-refund modernization, which will see the system expanded to include redeemable beverage containers of between 100 mL and 2 L made from plastic (bottled water), glass (wine bottles) and multi-layer materials (milk cartons), will be launched on March 1, 2025.

About Consignaction and the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)

Since 2001, programs branded with the Consignaction name have promoted beverage-container recovery to citizens and companies. Consignaction is the official emblem for promoting the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the public and stakeholders. The QBCRA is the designated management body (DMB) for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information, visit www.consignaction.ca.

