QUEBEC TAKES ACTION: PHASE 2 OF THE DEPOSIT EXPANSION BEGINS IN ONE MONTH!

MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA/Consignaction) reminds the public that, as of March 1, 2025, phase 2 of the modernization and expansion of the deposit-refund system will come into effect, marking a significant milestone in Quebec's environmental protection efforts. With this expansion, all ready-to-drink beverage containers made of plastic, ranging from 100 ml to 2 liters, will now be subject to a deposit. This initiative will help reduce waste, promote reuse and recycling, and position Quebec as a model to follow.

A Modernized and Accessible Deposit-Refund System

This expansion marks a significant step in the modernization of the deposit system, which began in 2022. It is part of an ambitious vision aimed at recovering five billion containers annually, with a target recovery rate of 90% by 2032.

For citizens, this new measure simplifies and standardizes the deposit system, allowing them to return even more containers and take concrete action for the environment. All types of plastic ready-to-drink beverage containers—including water bottles, sparkling water, milk, juice, soft drinks, and even certain spirit bottles—can now be returned for a refund of the deposit fee paid at purchase.

"This large-scale project has not been without challenges, but with determination and perseverance, we have successfully met them, thanks in large part to the extraordinarily dedicated employees of the QBCRA and our partners, who work tirelessly to equip Quebec with a strong and sustainable deposit-refund system. We can all take collective pride in this achievement. We are not only working for today but for future generations by establishing a modern and efficient system that will make Quebec a model to follow in the years ahead," stated Normand Bisson, President and CEO of the QBCRA/Consignaction.

This progress is part of a broader transformation that, by 2027, will include the addition of glass and multi-layer cartons (e.g., wine bottles and milk cartons), further solidifying a deposit system at the forefront of international best practices.

Transforming the Return Network

With the modernization of the deposit-refund system, the network of return sites is evolving. The system is gradually shifting from a retailer-based return model to a hybrid model that includes Consignaction and Consignaction+ locations, exclusively dedicated to the return of deposit-bearing beverage containers, as well as Zone Consignaction return points at participating retailers.

Zone Consignaction: Return points located within participating retailers, equipped with automated return machines for individual returns. Refunds can be issued in cash.

Consignaction: Boutique-style spaces designed for citizens, featuring next-generation automated return machines for individual returns, as well as an express return service allowing the deposit of unsorted bags of containers. Refunds can be issued in cash or via secure electronic transfer through the Consignaction mobile app.

Consignaction+: Designed for citizens, institutions, businesses, and commercial establishments, these locations offer, in addition to previous services, a bulk return option for very large quantities of unsorted containers. High-performance equipment allows for rapid sorting and counting, ensuring increased efficiency. Refunds can be issued in cash or via secure electronic transfer through the Consignaction mobile app.

All these return sites are easily accessible and designed to fit seamlessly into citizens' usual shopping routes. Moreover, they are accessible to individuals with reduced mobility, ensuring inclusivity for all. The map of return locations is available at www.consignaction.ca/carte-des-lieux-de-retour/

"In just a few months, we have transformed a reliable and efficient network covering the entire recovery cycle of deposit-bearing containers, from return to repurposing. This large-scale operation required strategic agreements with key partners in packaging, repurposing, transportation, and handling of returned products. Simultaneously, we are deploying cutting-edge equipment to optimize processing while enhancing the citizen experience. Thanks to these efforts, Quebec is now positioned as a leader in the responsible management of deposit-bearing beverage containers," added Normand Bisson.

To ensure the success of this new phase, the QBCRA/Consignaction has implemented various support initiatives for citizens and system partners. A public awareness campaign was launched on January 13, 2025, to inform the public about the new beverage containers being added to the system as of March 1, 2025. Several digital tools, including FAQs and explanatory guides, have been published online in recent weeks, with more to come, ensuring a smooth and effective transition for all.

Quebec is ready to meet this environmental challenge. As of March 1, 2025, every action will count even more towards a sustainable future!

About Consignaction and the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association

Since 2001, programs branded with the Consignaction name have promoted beverage-container recovery to citizens and companies. Consignaction is the official emblem for promoting the activities of the QBCRA to the public and stakeholders. The QBCRA is the designated management body (DMB) for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information, visit www.consignaction.ca

SOURCE L'Association québécoise de récupération des contenants de boissons (AQRCB)

For more information : Elisabeth Larocque-de Freitas, Imperium Stratégies, (514) 652-6887, [email protected]