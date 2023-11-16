Three organizations receive a total of over $250,000 in financial assistance from CED.

CHANDLER, QC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada launched the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500M pan‑Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in this sector overcome the impacts of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, is announcing, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $273,320 in financial contributions for three organizations from Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine that have received CED support under the TRF. This announcement follows a series of strategic investments made by CED under this initiative; a report on the TRF was unveiled on June 28, 2023. Details on the financial assistance are as follows:

Le Petit hôtel de la Montagne has received a non‑repayable contribution of $100,000, which has enabled the launch of these new contemporary tourism lodgings. CED's support focused on the renovation of an existing building to create and furnish four accommodation units.

L'Auberge La Salicorne (Auberge‑Escapades) is receiving a non‑repayable contribution of $100,000 to enhance its accommodations and extend its rental activities. CED's support will make it possible to improve three "bubble tents" and add four new ones, including the development of the outdoor and indoor aspects of these accommodation units; renew its outdoor gear and the equipment for its service pavilion; and install online reservation software.

La Maison du Potier will be able to count on a non‑repayable contribution of $73,320 to improve the tourism experience at its economuseum. CED's support will make it possible to acquire an outdoor salt firing kiln, complete development work to improve and optimize the indoor space, improve interpretation content, and create a guided indoor and outdoor tour route.

In addition to helping increase tourist traffic in Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine, these projects will make it possible to attract potential clients to several regional businesses.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Our government has invested to maintain and rebuild the tourism ecosystem here in Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and right across Quebec. Thanks to significant support from the Government of Canada and the incredible efforts of our entrepreneurs and workers in the tourism sector, we are seeing an impressive recovery in this industry. I am delighted to know that visitors will now be able to benefit from renewed tourist attractions throughout our beautiful region. These important investments will enable three organizations from Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine to continue to contribute to the region's drawing power."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Through the tourism industry, we can showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government has always been very aware of the importance of tourism to the country and continues to be here for businesses and organizations in this sector to ensure they recover. The investments announced today will help three organizations look to the future. Their projects represent excellent news for tourism to prosper in Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine, ensuring Quebec continues to be a destination of choice."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. The TRF was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on March 31, 2023 , in Quebec .

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on , in . In Quebec , the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling $110,623,941 , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of Quebec .

, the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of . In the Gaspésie‒Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, 44 projects have received support under the TRF, for a total of $6,274,580 in investments by CED. These projects have led to the creation of 77 jobs.

in investments by CED. These projects have led to the creation of 77 jobs. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

