OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

President Trump congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his recent election. The leaders agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment. To that end, the leaders agreed to meet in person in the near future.

