OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The Prime Minister underscored Canada's commitment to supporting Ukraine in achieving lasting peace and security. The two leaders agreed that a durable peace can only be achieved with Ukraine at the table.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact and to meet at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, in June.

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]