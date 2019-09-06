Three organizations enhance their tourism offering through support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

The Government of Canada invests more than $4.6 million in projects by Destination Sept-Îles Nakauinanu, the Corporation de développement du quai de Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré and the Domaine‑du-Roy RCM.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Investing in communities is key to the long-term economic development of Quebec's regions. Communities must have access to the community facilities they need to strengthen their economies and remain attractive.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, has announced is intention to award non-repayable contributions that could total up to $4,664,963 to Destination Sept-Îles Nakauinanu, the Corporation de développement du quai de Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, and the Domaine-du-Roy RCM, on behalf of the three Lac-Saint-Jean RCMs.

With this financial support from the Government of Canada, these organizations will equip their communities with new collective amenities and enhance their region's tourism offering.

Specifically, Destination Sept-Îles Nakauinanu (DSIN), which positions and promotes Sept-Îles as a tourist destination among international cruise ship lines, will use a $991,000 contribution to build and develop a permanent reception pavilion.

As for the Corporation de développement du quai de Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, which supports tourism and economic development in the city of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, it will use the financial assistance to build a reception pavilion for tourists and cruise ship passengers and a multipurpose space for holding cultural events and performances as well as a public market that will feature local products.

Finally, with the help of $3 million in funding, the three Lac-Saint-Jean region RCMs (Lac-Saint-Jean-Est, Maria-Chapdelaine and Le-Domaine-du-Roy) will be able to enhance and upgrade the Véloroute des Bleuets in their respective areas to ensure its sustainability.

Quotes

"Innovation doesn't happen just in laboratories and big cities: it occurs in all of Canada's sectors and regions. That's why the regional development agencies play a key role in helping organizations and companies turn their ideas into economic growth and high-quality jobs for Canadians. By investing in infrastructure that makes the tourism ecosystem more vibrant and increases the attractiveness of the regions, the Government of Canada is promoting the economic development of Quebec's communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

"The Government of Canada wants to equip communities with the amenities they need for their long-term development. By supporting economic infrastructure projects like the ones announced today, the Government of Canada is supporting organizations that find original ways to showcase their region that enhance their distinctive attractions and have a positive impact on local tourism and the local economy."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca