MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - At a side event to COP28 currently underway in Dubai, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), Oceanex and QSL today announced their collaboration to create the first domestic green shipping corridor between Quebec and Newfoundland. This corridor will make it possible to green one of Eastern Canada's busiest shipping routes, used daily between the Port of Montreal and the Port of St. John's, and served by Oceanex and QSL. This initiative is part of our respective efforts to propel the energy transition and play a leading role in decarbonizing the shipping industry.

The green shipping corridor project aimed to eliminate carbon emissions on a shipping route between two ports—between Montreal and Newfoundland—will consolidate the sustainable future of one of Eastern Canada's most important shipping routes, which carries close to 500,000 tonnes of cargo (containerized and non-containerized) per year. This essential shipping route for the supply of food products accounts for about 100 operations per year, and has a trade balance of about 85% in exports to St. John's and 15% in imports. While shippers utilizing this route already reduce the emissions for freight transportation to Newfoundland by over 80% when compared to an alternate route consisting of road transport, the partners are looking to go beyond that.

As part of this cooperative venture between the Port of Montreal, Oceanex and QSL, the partners will work on implementing and using alternative fuels and direct electrification technologies, as they strengthen information sharing and data transparency, and jointly make representations to government bodies. According to analyses, the carbon footprint of freight transport between the Port of Montreal and the Port of St. John's could be reduced by 27,000 tonnes of diesel and 87,000 tonnes of GHG emissions per year.

Given that the transportation sector is the second largest source of GHG emissions in Canada, this project is part of a collective effort by shipping industry stakeholders to accelerate the energy transition. For example, the Port of Montreal has announced its target of becoming carbon neutral by 2035, and is increasing its initiatives to achieve this. QSL, in its first ESG report published last September, has made a commitment to accelerate decarbonization by collaborating with stakeholders to identify and implement effective greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction actions. Oceanex has developed both fleet and land-based plans which measure environmental performance enabling the development of a roadmap toward minimizing its environmental footprint. Oceanex is committed to the reduction of green house gas emissions and is continually seeking opportunities to meet its goals of carbon neutral shipping.

On an international scale, this initiative is in line with the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the AIVP 2030 Agenda. Domestically, it follows on from the Clydebank Declaration ratified at COP26. Through this framework, Canada supports the establishment of zero-emission shipping lanes between two or more ports. The Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act clearly sets out the Government of Canada's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and obliges Canadian ports to submit a reduction plan.

"We are very proud to announce this ambitious initiative in collaboration with our partners Oceanex and QSL. We have all the key ingredients to make this initiative a collective success: a shared vision, committed and mobilized players, and invaluable expertise. We are united in our determination to shape a sustainable shipping future, to achieve our ambitious targets and to positively impact on our environment and our industry," said Geneviève Deschamps, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Montreal.

"At QSL, we want to become a North American sustainability leader within our industry. Today's announcement alongside our longtime partners Oceanex and the Port of Montreal is a new step to formalize that vision," said Robert Bellisle, President and CEO at QSL.

Oceanex Executive Vice President, Matthew Hynes stated "Oceanex is proud to participate in this joint initiative and is committed to collaborating with our partners to spearhead the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions on the vital transportation corridor between Montreal and St. John's. This commitment underscores our dedication to support greener practices in the maritime sector, reaffirming Oceanex's role as a responsible leader in the transportation industry."

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

QSL is a key supply chain player headquartered in Quebec developing tailor-made solutions to offer innovative handling methods, paying special attention to merchandise and contributing to the well-being of the communities in which its operates. Its socio-economic footprint is impressive, with over 2000 employees and activities deployed in 64 port terminals in Canada and the United States. QSL is a Gold Standard winner of the Best Managed Companies in Canada and is listed among the Most Admired Corporate Cultures in Canada. All of its port terminals are certified under the Green Marine program. In the fall of 2021, QSL became the first maritime company in Canada to join the United Nations Global Compact. In 2023, a significant portion of its activities obtained the ISO 14001 (environment) and ISO 45001 (health and safety) certifications. Today, this pursuit of excellence continues, among other things, through the implementation of these certifications across all of its activities. www.qsl.com

For over 100 years, Oceanex has been providing safe, efficient, and reliable intermodal freight transportation services to our customers across Eastern Canada. Oceanex controls the largest marine terminal in Newfoundland, handling almost 50% of the island's freight. Utilizing its fleet of ice-class vessels, containers, and trailers, Oceanex offers superior year-round weekly services from anywhere in North America to and from Newfoundland via Montreal and Halifax. With its team of transportation specialists, Oceanex provides a seamless door-to-door service, catering to diverse industries.

