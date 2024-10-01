Impacts already apparent after one day of partial strike action at the Port of Montreal 

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - At the end of the first day of the partial strike at the Port of Montreal, which took place yesterday, September 30, 2024, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) reveals the first operational impacts.

While the ongoing work stoppage at the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals is paralyzing 40% of total container handling capacity, APM is seeing an accumulation of containers on the ground, including temperature-controlled containers for food, pharmaceutical and medical products. In addition, goods scheduled to transit through the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals are currently being held up at forwarding agents, and five container ships due to arrive at the Port of Montreal in the next few days have been delayed.

The data released today presents a partial picture, as companies using Montreal's port services have few options.

Port of Montreal situation as of October 1 , 8 a.m.:

Ground freight TEU containers (general cargo) 1300 Reefers (food products and/or products with limited shelf life) 300 TEU Containers with critical goods (pharmaceuticals and medical equipment) 12 Linear feet (rail) on floor 24 000 Impacted cargo Vessels on standby 5 Delayed containers (TEU) 11 549

Based on past data, the current slowdown would result in a 10% drop in total cargo volumes handled at the Port of Montreal.

Note that the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals, operated by Termont, are currently closed, meaning that access to the terminals is prohibited, and no rail, ship or truck services are provided. The three-day partial strike by members of the CUPE Longshoremen's Union, Local 375, will continue until 6:59 a.m. on Thursday, October 3. All other Port of Montreal terminals remain in service.

Long-term impacts to be expected

"This situation deprives our customers and partners of 40% of container handling capacity on the St. Lawrence at a crucial time, when both import and export holiday cargo must transit through the Port of Montreal. It is vital that the parties reach an agreement as soon as possible, given that $6 billion worth of goods are expected to pass through the Port of Montreal over the next few weeks. What's more, the climate of uncertainty that accompanies the lack of progress between the two parties means that we have to anticipate long-term impacts. Supply chain reliability is at the heart of Port users' business decisions, and that's why I'm calling on both parties to return to the table and reassure the thousands of companies that rely on our services to export and import goods crucial to their operations," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA).

For information

The APM has activated its business continuity plan, to ensure that the pressure tactics to be applied do not adversely affect the rest of port operations, and has set up a web page enabling Port of Montreal users to keep abreast of developments and operational impacts.

