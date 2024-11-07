MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Speaking at a luncheon organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM), President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) Julie Gascon outlined her ambitious vision on how to develop the St. Lawrence River and expressed deep concern about the impacts of the labour relations impasse at the Port of Montreal.

An extremely detrimental labour dispute

Ms. Gascon used her visit to the CCMM to express her deep concern about the pressure tactics underway at the Port of Montreal. She called for federal intervention end this long-running dispute, which is having major impacts on the economy, businesses and the community.

"I believe that the best agreements are negotiated at the table. But let's face it, there are no negotiations, and that the government must act by offering both sides a path to true industrial peace," she said.

Although the longshore workers' union CUPE Local 375 and the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) have been in the process of renewing their contract for over a year, several pressure tactics have disrupted port operations in recent weeks. This labour dispute is the third in four years at the Port of Montreal. Negotiations are currently deadlocked, with various pressure tactics on both sides seriously affecting port operations. The MPA considers that all container handling capacity at international terminals are at a standstill.

The value of goods moving through the Port of Montreal is close to $400 million every day, and they generate $268 million in economic activity. Consequently, any slowdown has a considerable adverse impact on Canada's economy. The Port of Montreal is an international trade frontier that must remain open and free-flowing. "Montreal's logistics ecosystem has grown phenomenally. But we're losing that momentum. There's no denying that our reputation has been harmed by uncertainty over the reliability of our activities, and in the long run, we're losing competitiveness. We need to be able to deliver stability and predictability."

An ambitious vision for the St. Lawrence corridor

In her speech, Ms. Gascon reaffirmed her organization's priorities for the coming years: to have a positive impact on communities, to provide a motivating workplace for employees, to ensure the long-term viability of port assets, and to complete the Port of Montreal's expansion to Contrecœur while respecting the environment. This project is vital to secure Montreal's place in maritime transport, support the growth of local businesses and boost resilience in the Canadian supply chain.

"The Port of Montreal's expansion is an ultra-strategic project that players in the supply chain have been waiting for with high hopes, and that we will carry out in full compliance with environmental conditions. No less than a generational project!" said Ms. Gascon.

It was also an opportunity for Ms. Gascon to present an ambitious vision for the St. Lawrence-Great Lakes corridor, a huge market served by the Port of Montreal, home to 66% of the population and 75% of Canadian manufacturing production. She called for concerted action to chart an ambitious roadmap for tomorrow's St. Lawrence-Great Lakes supply chain.

"The development potential for the St. Lawrence-Great Lakes corridor is tremendous. We need to join forces and mobilize the ports, the logistics industry and the business community to strengthen our supply chains and meet the demands of our market," said Ms. Gascon.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates $93.5 billion in economic activity.

SOURCE Port of Montreal

SOURCE: Montreal Port Authority, Renée Larouche, Director of Communications, [email protected], 514 531-2410