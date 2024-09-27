Partial strike notice - Operational slowdown expected at Port of Montreal

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The SCFP Longshoremen's Union, Local 375, filed a notice with the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) at 7 a.m. this morning for a three-day strike at the Viau and Maisonneuve container terminals. As a result of these developments, the Montreal Port Authority has activated its business continuity plan, to ensure that any pressure tactics will not affect the rest of port operations.

"Although negotiations are continuing, we are disappointed that they have not, to date, enabled both parties to reach an agreement, while nearly $6 billion worth of goods are expected to arrive on the Port of Montreal's docks in the coming weeks. For the time being, we intend to concentrate our efforts on ensuring that port operations are affected as little as possible, and we hope that the parties will quickly agree on a way out, as the uncertainty surrounding our activities will have a domino effect, both on importers and exporters who rely on the transportation of goods, and on the general public. I therefore invite both parties to continue negotiations in order to avoid a work stoppage," declared Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority.

Upcoming disruption

The 72-hour notice filed today calls for a three-day strike at the Viau and Maisonneuve container terminals operated by Termont Montréal, from Monday, September 30, at 7 a.m., to Thursday, October 3, at 6:59 a.m. This action will suspend operations at the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals, which account for 41% of container traffic at the Port of Montreal. This action will suspend operations at the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals, which account for 41% of containers transiting the Port of Montreal. In concrete terms, docking services normally provided by stevedores and cargo handling at the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals will be suspended, access to these terminals will be prohibited, and no rail, ship or truck services will be provided. The other terminals remain in service. Port users may continue to use other port facilities.

Economic impact of the Port of Montreal

A recent study by Martin Associates estimated the economic contribution of Montreal port activities at $98.3 billion, or 3.5% of Canadian GDP (2022), and at $54.9 billion, or 10% of Quebec GDP (2022). In all, some 589,364 jobs are supported by the Port of Montreal's activities.

"When companies choose the Port of Montreal, it's first and foremost because they know they can count on a reliable trade infrastructure. When a labor dispute arises, Port users quickly adopt new behaviors, and the economic impact of the Port of Montreal is greatly affected. All the data shows just how essential Port of Montreal activities are, not only for Quebec, but for Canada as a whole," adds Ms. Gascon.

To keep abreast of developments

The APM has set up a web page to keep Port of Montreal users informed of developments and operational impacts.

