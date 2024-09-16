MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Tours of terminals, visits aboard ships and locomotives, games and activities for all ages, free access to the Port of Montreal Tower, an exhibition on the marine industry... On September 22nd, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay, the first edition of the Port of Montreal's Port Day invites the public to dive into the world of marine activities with fun, educational, gourmet and festive programming! And it's all free!

Journey of discovery

The Port of Montreal's Port Day is an opportunity for the public to discover more about the Port itself, its trades and occupations, its activities and its projects. Whether they are interested in current environmental initiatives, rail and maritime operations, infrastructure management, cargo-handling operations, the protection of Port lands or fire prevention, visitors will find a variety of informative and interactive kiosks and activities to answer their questions.

Along the way, they can also tour ships, climb aboard a locomotive, discover how to tie sailors' knots or learn more about Indigenous territories along the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes. In the CN Family Zone, kids can dive into a world of fun with face painting, giant games and inflatable structures. The MSC Play Zone, featuring games such as Tic Tac Dunk, Volley Pong and the Big Pool, is the perfect place for visitors to test their skills or challenge their friends. Visitors may also strike a pose at the CSL photobooth, take advantage of the Logistec Power Zone to enjoy some downtime while powering up their electronic devices or the Desgagnés Chill Zone, where they will find a Japanese sand garden inviting them to relax and unwind.

At the Port in the City information booth, visitors can enter to win tickets for an AML cruise—the best way to see the city from the St. Lawrence.

A visit would not be complete without a stop at the Port Centre; its interactive exhibition All aboard! is a great way to learn while having fun.

Food

Visitors can refuel in the Hapag Lloyd Gourmet Zone, where food trucks will offer a variety of meals and snacks, including coffee, pastries, sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, French fries and specialties from the grill. In addition, an iced tea and lemonade bar presented by CPKC, popcorn stands presented by Fednav and cotton candy machines presented by Oceanex Inc. will provide a tasty treat on the go!

Partners on the ground

A port cannot function without its many logistics and maritime partners! Several important players in Montreal's port industry will also be on hand to share who they are and what they do, including the Canadian Coast Guard, the Maritime Employers Association (MEA), the St. Lawrence Economic Development Council (Sodes), Croisières AML, Hapag-Lloyd, Logistec, Oceanex Inc., Mariners' House, the Institut maritime du Québec (IMQ), the Human Resources Sectorial Committee of the Maritime Industry (CSMOIM) and QSL.

Free entry to Port of Montreal Tower

A gift for the whole family: entry to the Port of Montreal Tower will be free from noon to 4 p.m. Discover the 360° observation deck, the glass cage and its golden staircase, the musical balloons, interactive kiosks and, above all, the best view of the city and the river!

Bus tours of the Port:

Members of the public are invited to take a guided bus tour of the Port of Montreal's facilities, including a container terminal and the dry bulk terminals. A rare opportunity to see the Port's cargo handling activities up close!

Four departures are planned throughout the day:

- From the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal: 12:15, 12:45, 2:00 and 2:30 p.m.

Tours will last approximately 90 minutes. To register, go directly to one of the signposted departure points. Please note that spaces are limited.

Thanks to our sponsors!

The Port of Montreal would like to thank all of its valued logistics and maritime partners that have supported this event, whether financially or through their presence: Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, CN, Logistec, Desgagnés, Canfornav, Fednav, Oceanex Inc., CPKC and CSL.

Getting there

Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal, 200 De la Commune Street West

- Metro: Square-Victoria or Place-d'Armes station

- Bus: route 715, 35, 61 or 75

- BIXI stations nearby

- Paid parking on site (check the rates here)

Visit our web page or Facebook event for the latest updates.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 590,000 jobs and generates $93.5 billion in economic benefits annually.

