The Trois-Rivières organization will thus complete its project to develop a permanent road corridor to bring non-standard equipment into the city's industrial port area.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Mauricie region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $3,772,998 in financial support for the Trois-Rivières Port Authority. This organization, which ensures the sound management of the public infrastructure under its responsibility, fosters commercial activity and regional and national development. The project proposed by the Authority in collaboration with the Ville de Trois-Rivières will ensure a fluid connection for non-standard traffic between the industrial port area and the Port of Trois-Rivières. The non-repayable contribution will enable it to reconfigure the intersection where two roads cross, close off the junction of two other roads, bury or raise electric and communication wires, and strengthen the roadway, as well as cover the costs related to the completion of preliminary studies, plans and estimates.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on these organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"It is a priority of the Government of Canada to ensure communities prosper. That is why CED supports projects such as the one by the Trois-Rivières Port Authority, an organization that is actively involved in the economic development of the entire region. Developing a transportation corridor between the port and its industrial area is key to enhance the efficiency of Trois-Rivières' port activities. The success of this project, which is in line with our economic recovery plan, will reverberate across the entire country."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Thanks to Canada Economic Development's assistance, the Trois-Rivières Port Authority and the Ville de Trois-Rivières will put infrastructure into place to support the city's manufacturing industry. This will help it develop its international markets while also reducing the environmental impact of transporting exported products. This project is perfectly aligned with what the city and the port have proposed to develop the Trois-Rivières industrial port area."

Gaétan Boivin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Trois-Rivières Port Authority

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under the Initiative for Infrastructure Development, part of CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

The funding granted to the Trois-Rivières Port Authority is conditional to the signing of a contribution agreement between the organization and CED.

Associated links

