LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the people of Lac-Mégantic and the surrounding area, and to keeping them informed of developments regarding the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass.

On June 17, Transport Canada upheld its commitment to meeting with the citizens affected by the project by holding a virtual information session with the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Soraya Martinez Ferrada. A few days earlier, Transport Canada and the Parliamentary Secretary also met with the mayors of Nantes, Lac-Mégantic and Frontenac, to inform them of the bypass' final profile and of the efforts made in recent months by Transport Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway to move forward on the project while minimizing the impact on neighbouring communities.

During the information session for property owners, Transport Canada presented the most recent developments regarding the final right-of-way plan, including the layout of yard tracks in the Lac-Mégantic industrial park—an arrangement that addresses the concerns of the population and eliminates rail yard operations in Nantes and Frontenac.

Furthermore, the Government of Canada presented the next steps of the land acquisition process, which will begin by sending purchase offers to the owners. It also reiterated its commitment to providing property owners with fair and equitable value for their land, including additional compensation. The landowners were informed of the studies coming up during the summer, as well, with the beginning of the plans and specifications phase.

"The Government of Canada is listening to Lac-Mégantic citizens and property owners throughout the entire project process and beyond. I would like to reiterate our commitment to the rail bypass project."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"I am very pleased to have the opportunity to meet with the owners in the virtual session. This meeting helped me better understand their concerns. Community members can count on my support in carrying out this important project."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

On May 11, 2018 , the governments of Canada and Quebec announced joint funding for the construction of the Lac-Mégantic bypass. The choice of the final route was based on numerous studies conducted as part of the feasibility study led by the City of Lac-Mégantic.







government will provide the other 40%. Transport Canada is working with the Waban-Aki and Huron-Wendat First Nations, who expressed interest in participating in archaeological studies that will take place in the summer of 2021.







is working with the Waban-Aki and Huron-Wendat First Nations, who expressed interest in participating in archaeological studies that will take place in the summer of 2021. Transport Canada is working with the Ministère des Transports du Québec and other partners to integrate into the project the environmental measures identified by the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement, and those identified in the environmental assessment for the project.







is working with the Ministère des Transports du Québec and other partners to integrate into the project the environmental measures identified by the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement, and those identified in the environmental assessment for the project. On May 27, 2021 , Transport Canada signed a contribution agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway, an important step towards obtaining the necessary plans, specifications and regulatory authorization to complete this project. The agreement also includes several studies in the coming weeks on soil, water and fish habitat quality and on ambient noise levels.

Lac-Mégantic bypass

